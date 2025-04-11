An Auction of a Stunning Home on Martha's Vineyard Is Now Underway

A stunning home on the popular summer vacation island of Martha's Vineyard is now up for auction at Concierge Auctions. The home is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Chilmark, Massachusetts, is an idyllic town located on Martha's Vineyard. Known for its rolling hills, unspoiled beaches, historic fishing harbor, and quaint town life, Chilmark has the highest median home prices in Massachusetts. Once a quiet fishing and farming village, it has become popular with celebrities escaping the hustle and bustle of the bigger beach towns. An estate in the town known as Blue Heron Farm served as Barack Obama's "Summer White House" - an exclusive vacation destination for the President and his family during his time in office. Larry David, Spike Lee, and Ted Danson are just a few notables with homes in the town. With only 1,200 residents, a rare opportunity to join this unique enclave presents itself with the current Concierge Auctions of a stunning hilltop estate.

With 9.5 acres of luscious landscape, the estate includes three parcels with commanding views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chilmark Pond. Renowned architect Rick Sundberg, whose portfolio includes the Wing Luke Museum, the Frye Art Museum, and the Seattle University School of Law, designed the residence, which was constructed by master builder and Martha's Vineyard Builders Association founder Andrew Flake. Spanning over 7,000 square feet, the residence harmoniously blends modern amenities with a classic Martha's Vineyard style.

Walls of glass offer panoramic views and bathe the oak floors in natural light. Tall ceilings provide expansive spaces and a light-and-airy feel. A spacious kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and premium appliances from Sub-Zero, Miele, Wolf, and Scotsman. A generous open floor plan connects the living and dining areas, each with massive windows. The luxurious primary suite is a private retreat with two opulent baths, a study complete with a beautiful fireplace, a private deck, and heated floors. Other amenities include a home gym and a screened-in porch for bug-free summer evenings.

The fantastic grounds, which are elevated above the flood zone, include a heated infinity pool with elegant sea views, plus a half-basketball court. A deck surrounds the pool for lounging and entertaining. The large kitchen garden is complemented by mature fruit trees and a lovely local forest. A detached three-car garage and a charming two-bedroom guest cottage complete the estate. Private South Shore beach rights and a shared dock on Chilmark Pond enhance the exclusive offering.

Nearby options for entertainment include the serene shoreline of Lucy Vincent Beach, the scenic trails of Menemsha Hills, produce and cheese at The Grey Barn, a charming seasonal menu at Chilmark Tavern, and renowned seafood and world-class sunset views at The Homeport Restaurant.

The home will be auctioned by Concierge Auctions. Bidding began on April 11th and closes on April 24th. Previously listed for $14 million, starting bids are expected between $4 million to $7 million.

