An Automated Peptide Synthesis and Purification Platform to Overcome Operational Complexity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The chemoselective purification method recovers peptides in a single step, also from difficult crude profiles. Tweet this

In this webinar, attendees will learn how the automated and rapid peptide production workflow works with the PurePep Chorus and how it can significantly increase reliability and productivity as demonstrated with the production of a series of difficult neoantigen peptides.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear first-hand how cutting-edge peptide synthesis and purification technology can revolutionize the peptide processes from start to finish.

Join featured speaker, Chloe Mitchell, PhD, Field Application Scientist, Gyros Protein Technologies AB, to learn about a breakthrough solution for rapid and reliable peptide production that integrates synthesis and purification in a single instrument for the first time.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 3pm EDT (2pm CDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit An Automated Peptide Synthesis and Purification Platform to Overcome Operational Complexity.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks