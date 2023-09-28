An Automated Peptide Synthesis and Purification Platform to Overcome Operational Complexity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, attendees will gain insights into how to reduce complexity in the lab by performing peptide synthesis and purification in a single instrument. Learn about induction heating for fast synthesis of even the most complex peptides and the benefits of catch-and-release purification to improve operational reliability. Hear how productivity for parallel peptide manufacturing can be improved significantly.
TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traditional peptide synthesis workflows rely on separate synthesis and purification machines, which pose challenges in terms of speed and throughput, as well as the complexity of the hardware setup and operation from start to finish. However, to facilitate the development of novel peptide drugs, peptide developers need simple, integrated and parallel solutions without sacrificing process reliability and robustness.
The PurePep(r) Chorus synthesizer addresses this need by implementing automated synthesis of up to six peptides in parallel and purification with catch-and-release in a single instrument. Induction heating capabilities help complete the synthesis of even the most difficult peptides in a very short time. The chemoselective purification method recovers peptides in a single step, also from difficult crude profiles.
In this webinar, attendees will learn how the automated and rapid peptide production workflow works with the PurePep Chorus and how it can significantly increase reliability and productivity as demonstrated with the production of a series of difficult neoantigen peptides.
Don't miss this opportunity to hear first-hand how cutting-edge peptide synthesis and purification technology can revolutionize the peptide processes from start to finish.
Join featured speaker, Chloe Mitchell, PhD, Field Application Scientist, Gyros Protein Technologies AB, to learn about a breakthrough solution for rapid and reliable peptide production that integrates synthesis and purification in a single instrument for the first time.
Register for the live webinar taking place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 3pm EDT (2pm CDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit An Automated Peptide Synthesis and Purification Platform to Overcome Operational Complexity.
