An Evening with Texas Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers & Live Performance by Vibe the Band at the 17th Annual CCBCC Sneaker Ball

Theme: Stride into Success: Educate. Empower. Expand.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 6:00 PM, the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce proudly presents its 2023 year-end Sneaker Ball celebration at the Plano Event Center. Merging the elegance of a gala with the relaxed flair of sneakers, this event promises an evening where empowerment meets top-tier entertainment.

The distinguished Texas House of Representatives, Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers, will be the guest speaker of the evening. Representative Bowers, who made history as the first Afro-Latina elected to the Texas House, representing House District 113, will share her insights and journey. An alumna of Spelman College and Texas Southern University, Bowers has worked in public television, championed education, co-founded the Dallas Women's March, and passed significant legislation such as the Texas CROWN Act. A recipient of numerous awards, including the President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, her impact and dedication to the community are undeniable.

As the sun sets, attendees will be serenaded by the rhythms and tunes of Vibe the Band. Known for their electrifying performance, the band promises an evening to remember.

This year's theme, Stride into Success: Educate. Empower. Expand., encapsulates the essence of education as a catalyst for empowerment and business expansion. Reflecting the continuous forward momentum of our community, the event will feature educational panels, interactive experiences, and presentations that will offer invaluable insights.

Highlights of the evening include awarding youth scholarships, honoring local trailblazers, the formal installation of 2024 Executive Committee Officers and Board Directors, showcasing local vendors, and opportunities to win exclusive prizes.

For a night of inspiration, music, and celebration, purchase your tickets now at https://www.ccblackchamber.org/event/ccbcc-annual-gala-sneaker-ball-2023/.

Interested in sponsorships, vendor opportunities, or advertisements for our souvenir booklet? Kindly note the deadline is October 31, 2023. For dinner tickets, please ensure bookings are made by Monday, November 27, 2023.

For further details or inquiries, visit our official website at www.ccblackchamber.org or reach out to the Events Committee at [email protected].

