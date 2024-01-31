An Exciting New Biomarker for Detecting Inflammation in Dogs - VMRD SAA for Canine Now Available!

Veterinary diagnostics manufacturer VMRD, Inc. is thrilled to announce the expansion of their patient-side product line with the addition of serum amyloid A (SAA) tests for dogs. This new offering, VMRD SAA for Canine, complements existing SAA products for Feline and Equine, providing veterinarians with enhanced capabilities for detecting inflammation and infection in a broader range of species, offering rapid and sensitive results within 10 minutes.

PULLMAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterinary diagnostics manufacturer VMRD, Inc is delighted to announce the expansion of their patient-side product line to include serum amyloid A (SAA) tests for dogs! The addition of VMRD SAA for Canine to the existing SAA products for Feline and Equine offers even greater opportunity for veterinarians to elevate their patient care with improved detection of inflammation and infection in more species.

"Over the last decade, SAA has become an extremely valuable horse-side tool for equine veterinarians to help identify infection early and intervene in a timely manner," says Veterinary Affairs Manager Siddra Hines, DVM, PhD, DACVIM. "More recently, we have begun to appreciate the broader applicability of this highly useful biomarker for other species."

SAA is an inflammatory biomarker that increases rapidly and dramatically with acute infections, which can be challenging to diagnose when clinical signs are subtle. It also offers great value for objectively monitoring patients, as it decreases rapidly when effective treatment is instituted and inflammation begins to resolve. Other conventional measures are often less sensitive, such as fever, which can be affected by commonly used pain medications, or changes in white blood cell count, which can be delayed or influenced by other factors.

"The availability of VMRD SAA for Canine and VMRD SAA for Feline is a big win for companion animal veterinarians and their patients," declares Dr. Hines. "Dogs and cats can now benefit from this rapid and sensitive biomarker test that can truly be run patient-side, even in the exam room."

VMRD SAA for Canine is a 10-minute blood test that is run on a small handheld reader, which provides numerical results for easy interpretation and tracking of values over time.

For more information on VMRD point-of-care products, including the VMRD SAA test for Canine, please visit our website at vmrd.com/poc or contact us at [email protected].

About VMRD, Inc.

VMRD was founded in 1981 by D. Scott Adams, DVM, PhD, and currently employs over 50 researchers, lab technicians and support personnel. From its site in Pullman, Washington VMRD develops and manufactures veterinary diagnostic test kits and related reagents for distribution in more than 77 countries. As a rapidly growing company, VMRD strives to preserve its family focused culture and core values of integrity and quality.

