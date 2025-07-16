An Expert Panel Discussion: Food Pricing and Its Effect on Nutrition and Health

2025 AAEA annual meeting organized symposium

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Organized Symposium, "Food pricing and Its Effect on Nutrition and Health" will examine how food prices and pricing policies affect nutrition and health. Presenters will first share their expertise and ongoing work examining sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) taxes, the relationship between SSB prices and BMI, broad junk food taxes such as the Navajo Nation Healthy Diné Nation Act, and healthy food subsidies including those funded by the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) in short (≤ 5 minutes) presentations. A panel discussion will follow, addressing questions regarding the function and effectiveness of pricing policies that impact nutrition and health, and related research challenges and opportunities.

Participants in this session:

Anne Byrne

Organizer

Chen Zhen, University of Georgia

Panelist

Christian Rojas, University of Masschusetts Amherst

Panelist

Beomyun Kim, Iowa State University

Panelist

This session will take place on July 28 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the Directors Row H room.

