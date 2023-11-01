An Historic Milestone for Oberon Wines: Winemaker Tony Coltrin Sees 50 Plus Harvests & Expansion to Paso Robles

Oberon Wines celebrates half century milestone for winemaker and an expansion.

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oberon Wines, rooted in the Napa Valley, is proud to announce a significant occasion in its history. Winemaker Tony Coltrin, celebrates a half century of winemaking with an expansion from Napa to the acclaimed Paso Robles region.

Amidst the ongoing harvest currently underway in Napa Valley, Oberon Wines is delighted to toast to an extraordinary milestone for both its head winemaker and the winery itself. This past summer, Oberon Wines released its 2022 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc from winemaker Tony Coltrin's 50th harvest. As Coltrin ushers in his 51st harvest, he now sets his sights on an area that has captivated his imagination for more than two decades: Paso Robles.

"I've been fortunate to be mentored by, and to make and share wine with the Mondavi family over the course of my 50 harvests. It was working with them that I had an opportunity in the late 1990's to taste the grapes and wines from a new vineyard project planted in Santa Margarita on one of their ranches. I was very impressed with the soils and climate of the region, the pioneering spirit of the local vintners, and the incredible quality of the grapes and wines," remarked Tony Coltrin, Oberon Wines winemaker. "When given the opportunity to craft a new wine from this appellation, I took great care to honor and reflect Paso Robles' unique character and soul. This wine is a thoughtful expression of an area I've always admired."

Oberon Wines current offerings include a Carneros Chardonnay, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley Merlot, Napa County Cabernet Sauvignon, and now, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon. Notable among Oberon Wines' recent releases are:

Oberon Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2022, $20 SRP

The 2022 Oberon Sauvignon Blanc embodies their distinctive style, featuring a marriage of fruit from cooler and warmer parts of Napa Valley. This combination brings forth aromas of orange blossom and thistle flower followed by layers of green apple, tart kiwi, white peach, and honeydew melon to the palate. Winemaker Tony Coltrin emphasizes, "With each vintage, we want Oberon Sauvignon Blanc to show bright natural acidity and fresh flavors, along with underlying richness and complexity for balance and fullness." The wine undergoes a meticulous process, including cold tank fermentation and 14% barrel fermentation, ensuring a wine that is both pure in fruit expression and subtly creamy with length.

Oberon Napa Valley Merlot 2021 $28 SRP

Crafted from grapes sourced from Napa Valley's renowned Oakville district, Oberon Merlot epitomizes the richness and character of the region. Additional contributions of Syrah and ancient vine Zinfandel from the foot of Mt. St. Helena bring depth and a velvety texture to the lush berry flavor profile of the Merlot. This dense, rich Merlot showcases aromas of black fruit, boysenberry, and chocolate, all supported by supple tannins.

Oberon Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 $25 SRP

For Oberon Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, Tony Coltrin sourced grapes from several distinctive vineyards within the region, including Santa Margarita Ranch -- originally planted by the Mondavi family, and San Juan Creek Ranch. The unique climate in these areas create optimal conditions for sugar and flavor development. This inaugural vintage presents enticing aromas of rose petals and blueberry cobbler, leading to ripe, velvety tannins. Flavors of vibrant black cherry, candied blackberry, and red plum are complemented by notes of black currant and licorice, with hints of coffee, dark chocolate, and spice, culminating in a lingering and delicious finish.

About Oberon Wines:

Oberon Wines, where heritage and legends converge to create exceptional wines. Oberon celebrates a legacy rooted in Napa Valley, California, known for its unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional wines that reflect the unique terroir of each region. For over 50 years, our visionary winemaker, Tony Coltrin, has crafted wines that bear the hallmark of excellence. Raised in the heart of Napa Valley, Tony's journey began with mentorship from luminaries like André Tchelistcheff, Robert Mondavi, and Michael Mondavi, igniting an unyielding passion for his craft. His visionary approach and decades of experience working with the Mondavi Family have set Oberon Wines on an extraordinary journey from Napa to Paso Robles, pushing the boundaries of winemaking excellence. With a dedication to quality, innovation, and authenticity, Oberon Wines continues to make history in every bottle.

