An Icon Reborn: The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort Unveils $45-Million Property-Wide Transformation

Design

Situated on a tranquil peninsula spanning 22 acres in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, St. Regis Punta Mita has continued to be a symbol of luxury and hospitality in the region, a reputation further elevated by its comprehensive renovation and redesign. In collaboration with esteemed Mexico-based design firm, B-Huber, the enhanced design pays homage to the natural surroundings and the destination's rich cultural heritage, creating a Mexican-Mediterranean feel. Inspired by local craftmanship and architecture, the design seamlessly incorporates natural textures and materials, including travertine marble, blown glass, clay ceilings, hammered brass and natural woods.

Guest Rooms, Suites and Villas

All the resort's accommodations – spanning 120 guest rooms, expansive beachfront villas and ocean and garden view suites – have been redesigned to include luxurious and locally inspired interiors featuring Mexican art, handcrafted furnishings and hacienda structures with a touch of rustic Provence. Each accommodation draws inspiration from the Mexican-Mediterranean architectural style and vibrant elements found in traditional Mexican haciendas, such as colorful handcrafted tiles, arched patios and pigmented walls blending modern comfort with cultural charm. Guests of the resort can expect the elevated and personalized service The St. Regis is renowned for, with all accommodations providing access to a dedicated St. Regis Butler for the duration of the stay.

The most prestigious accommodations at the resort, the five residential-style beachfront villas boast an elevated sense of privacy for guests, with reimagined outdoor terraces offering personal lounge pools, ideal for families or groups traveling together. Ranging in size from one to three bedrooms, these villas feature a redesigned living area with plush furnishings, maximizing both space and functionality to create a comfortable retreat with direct beach access. Standing as the epitome of luxury within the region, the Presidential Villa acts as a gallery in theory, featuring meticulously crafted design elements and curated artwork from esteemed Mexican artists such as textiles from Caralarga, ceramic pieces from Encrudo and Perla Valtierra as well as functional, sculpture-like furnishings from Casa Bobadilla, all available for purchase.

The St. Regis Spa

The resort's acclaimed wellness refuge, The St. Regis Spa, unveiled enhancements elevating the outdoor facilities and treatment rooms to introduce the ultimate retreat to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. Guests of the resort can indulge in a variety of signature therapies and treatments, complemented by access to indoor and outdoor lounge areas for ultimate relaxation. The St. Regis Spa offers everything from holistic massages and rejuvenating facials to indigenous and touchless treatments to deliver an unparalleled wellness experience. In collaboration with a local shaman, the renovations include the addition of a Temazcal – an indigenous Mayan sweat lodge – to introduce an immersive, authentic and transformative experience deeply rooted in traditional healing practices to the destination. As an intimate setting designed for couples to reconnect, the luxurious new Couples Spa Suite features a private plunge pool, outdoor shower, lounge seating and side-by-side massage tables, creating a relaxing environment to unwind together.

Culinary

Encompassing five distinct culinary experiences all led by the resort's newly appointed Executive Chef Pablo Arias, St. Regis Punta Mita introduced several new restaurants and a modern lobby bar as part of the renovation. With over a decade of experience as a global culinary expert, Chef Pablo brings his detail-oriented leadership style and gastronomic innovation to the resort's new culinary concepts, including the reimagined Mita Mary, an elegant, yet relaxed oceanfront dining experience celebrated for its locally sourced ingredients, fresh seafood dishes, Pacific Coastal with Mexican inspired flavors and inventive presentation, offering both open-air tables and toes-in-the-sand seating. Open nightly for dinner, Mita Mary's menu features enticing highlights such as freshly caught sashimi paired with infused tropical fruit; local octopus satay with a spicy sambal sauce; the burned cauliflower crudo, a vegetable aguachile with cucumber, radish and basil; soft shell crab ravioli steamed in banana leaf and a selection of grilled prime cuts; among thoughtfully-presented desserts such as the coconut stuffed with tapioca, featuring passionfruit, mango, coconut water foam and mint powder. Additional culinary venues include a beachfront Nikkei cuisine concept situated at the adults-only pool, the vibrant lobby bar, and Las Marietas Restaurant & Bar, an all-day dining restaurant offering authentic Mexican and international cuisine.

The new additions further enhance the resort's renowned food and beverage program, which includes the iconic fine dining restaurant, Carolina, a unique culinary experience that celebrates the freshest local ingredients with exceptional presentation. To mark the relaunch of the resort's culinary experiences, the St. Regis Punta Mita recently announced the Culinary Collection. This series of exclusive chef-driven experiences span collaborations at the resort's award-winning venues with highly acclaimed and Michelin-starred chefs and restaurants from around the globe including the forthcoming dinner series with Chef Karime Lopez of Gucci Osteria and notable past collaborations with Chef Mauro Colagreco of Mirazur and Chef Jose Luis Hinostroza of ARCA.

Amenities and Recreational Pursuits

Situated on a private peninsula along Mexico's thriving Riviera Nayarit, the St. Regis Punta Mita offers unparalleled luxury, ultimate relaxation and elevated hospitality. In an effort to expand family-friendly offerings, the resort debuted a dual-level infinity pool, Marietas pool, with unobstructed ocean views and vistas of the renowned Islas Marietas National Park, complemented by residential loungers, daybeds and cabanas. For those looking to enjoy recreational pursuits, the resort offers privileged access to two Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, Pacifico and Bahia, each featuring breathtaking views and challenging play for players of all skill levels alongside a plethora of water sports including snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding, seasonal whale watching experiences and more.

