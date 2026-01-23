An Icon Returns: The Clubhouse Reopens as a Reimagined Dallas Nightlife Landmark

After a $4.5 million transformation, The Clubhouse reopens in Dallas as a production-driven adult entertainment destination built for immersive live performance and elevated hospitality.

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of Dallas' most storied adult entertainment destinations is officially back—reintroduced for a new era of live, production-driven entertainment.

After an extensive $4.5 million top-to-bottom transformation, The Clubhouse, powered by ZR Productions, reemerges as a production-driven adult entertainment destination built with the scale, infrastructure, and technical standards of a concert venue. The relaunch marks the return of a location deeply embedded in Dallas entertainment history—now rebuilt to deliver immersive live performance and elevated hospitality.

Long tied to the building's storied music legacy, including its historic association with Pantera, the venue has undergone a complete reclassification. Rather than reviving the past, The Clubhouse moves forward as a contemporary entertainment environment engineered to meet today's standards for adult theatrical production, musical performance, acoustics, and visual presentation.

Located at 2250 Manana Drive in Dallas, the 11,600-square-foot venue has been comprehensively redesigned from the inside out. Every element—from layout and lighting to acoustics and sightlines—has been intentionally engineered to support high-impact live performances, immersive visual experiences, and premium guest comfort throughout the space.

Designed as a true day-to-night destination, The Clubhouse operates with dual energy. By day and early evening, the venue functions as a relaxed lounge welcoming professionals, blue-collar workers, couples, and social groups—whether they are grabbing coffee, enjoying non-alcoholic options, or visiting the full-service bar. As evening transitions into late night, the space transforms into a fully produced live entertainment experience, featuring concert-grade sound, dynamic lighting, and immersive visual production.

Under new ownership and management, The Clubhouse is not a continuation of prior operations. It has been rebuilt with a hospitality-first mindset, elevated service standards, and a focus on high-level live entertainment production. In a first for the Texas adult entertainment sector, the venue also introduces a points-based guest rewards program, making it one of the first adult clubs in the state to implement a structured loyalty system of its kind.

The Clubhouse is back—rebuilt, reimagined, and ready to define a new era in Dallas nightlife.

Soft Opening Weekend: January 29 – February 1

Location: 2250 Manana Drive, Dallas, TX

Phone: 214-434-1564

Website: https://theclubhousedfw.com/

Media Relations, The Clubhouse, 1 214-434-1564, [email protected], https://theclubhousedfw.com/

