An Iconic Malibu Home--As Seen In 'The Canyons' Starring Lindsay Lohan

Used as a primary film location in Paul Schrader's 'The Canyons' starring Lindsay Lohan and seen on the cover of 'Vogue', the four-bedroom, four-bath home was designed by Vitus Mataré and inspired by the works of Le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe with its timeless minimalist finishes. Built in 1978, before Malibu became the world-class enclave it is today, the home has been completely updated and looks showroom new. The property consists of four structures, including the 3,092-square-foot main house with a garage, pool house, detached carport, and a separate studio workspace. Upon entering the home, a multi-level atrium with vaulted-wood ceilings brings in ocean breezes throughout the home. Situated adjacent to the main residence is a detached studio perfect as a private workspace, gym or music studio with the added benefit of the inspiring ocean view. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the stunning vistas, flooding the space with natural light and creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. The open-concept floor plan includes a grand living area, a gourmet kitchen, and a formal dining room, each thoughtfully designed to enhance the home's modern ambiance. There is plenty of parking with its two-car garage and workshop area, a three-car carport, a motorcourt that can accommodate seven vehicles, and a long, lushly landscaped driveway. The sale also includes a neighboring lot with almost 8 acres and access rights, providing access to PCH in just under 5 minutes.

For those who love to entertain, the property offers multiple outdoor spaces, including a built-in barbecue and a covered dining area, perfect for hosting gatherings against the backdrop of Malibu's stunning scenery. The meticulously landscaped gardens, including avocado, citrus, guava, and apricot trees, add to the home's allure, creating a serene environment for relaxation and enjoyment.

Known for its pristine beaches, renowned schools, upscale dining, and vibrant cultural scene, Malibu celebrity residents include Lady Gaga, Jack Nicholson, Paris Hilton and Jonah Hill. In addition to the fabulous beaches, things to do include a day at The Getty Villa, the Malibu Pier, shopping at the Malibu Country Mart, and lunch at Nobu Malibu or The Old Place.

The home is listed with Russell Grether and Tony Mark from the Mark & Grether Group, Compass.

