An Immersive Napa Valley Spring Tradition Returns: Stags Leap District Vineyard to Vintner, April 24-26, 2026

"Vineyard to Vintner is about connection, to place, to people, and to the wines that define the Stags Leap District," said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. "For 2026, we're excited to bring the culinary focus closer to our neighborhood by partnering with Yountville restaurants that share our commitment to craftsmanship and hospitality."

2026 Stags Leap District Vineyard to Vintner event outline:

Wine and Dine with the Vintners, Friday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The weekend begins with an evening of intimate winery dinners hosted at select Stags Leap District estates. Guests will enjoy seasonal, wine-driven menus paired with estate wines while sharing the table with the vintners themselves. Guests will choose from three distinct winery settings, each offering an intimate evening hosted by Stags Leap District owners, principals and winemakers.

Vintners Circle: 5+ Year Loyalists, Saturday, April 25, 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Available exclusively to guests who have attended Vineyard to Vintner for five or more years, this private tasting is hosted this year by Stag's Leap Wine Cellars as part of a year-long commemoration marking 50 years since the Judgment of Paris. Guests will taste S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon across multiple vintages, exploring its evolution over time and its role in establishing the Stags Leap District as a producer of globally respected wines. The experience also includes a preview of the 2023 S.L.V. prior to its release.

Taste of the Neighborhood, Saturday, April 25, 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Set among the vineyards and organic gardens of Regusci Winery, this walk-around tasting brings together all participating vintners in one lively setting. Guests will sample a wide range of Stags Leap District wines alongside thoughtfully curated culinary offerings from Yountville favorites Bottega Napa Valley, Ciccio, and North Block Restaurant. The experience continues with a dedicated indulgence area featuring freshly shucked oysters from Hog Island Oyster Co., along with sweet bites from Woodhouse Chocolate and Theda's Ice Creamery.

Savor Sunday, Sunday, April 26, 10:00 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

On Sunday, guests select four privately hosted winery experiences, each with paired nibbles, offering a distinct perspective on the Stags Leap District, from vertical tastings and library wines to vineyard walks and behind-the-scenes access not available to the public.

Throughout the weekend, guests will meet and taste with owners, principals and winemakers from Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lewis Cellars, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Missimer, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, and Stags' Leap Winery.

2026 Vineyard to Vintner Ticket Options:

The Vineyard to Vintner Three-Day Pass (April 24–26, 2026) is available for $1,250 per person, offering access to all weekend events.

For those seeking a shorter experience, single-day tickets are also available:

- Taste of the Neighborhood (Saturday) – $375 per person

- Savor Sunday: Winery Exclusives – $325 per person

Tickets and full event details are available at www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V.

About Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association

The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers whose mission is to foster member collaboration, elevate the stature of the Stags Leap District appellation, and protect the region's legacy for future generations. Through public outreach, trade events and community partnerships, the organization aims to always improve understanding of the Stags Leap District and its world-class wines. The SLDWA is comprised of 15 wineries and 8 grower members. The wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lewis Cellars, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Missimer, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, and Stags' Leap Winery.

