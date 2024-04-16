An Initiative to Increase Inventory Turns Also Increases Sales

It was a no brainer decision when InvenPril offered a managed service trial for $197/month. Post this

Mindy said "it was a no-brainer" decision when InvenPril offered a unique inventory management procedure through a managed service trial that would prove the system or not . LAT's ERP provided regular inventory status and forecast updates, while the InvenPril team fine-tuned the program logic capturing the nuances of LAT's total enterprise. Through the interaction of reviewing regular replenishment recommendations, Mindy commented, "we frequently saw improvements in our next run" in just a few days.

Steven McLendon, ATi Board Member and former CEO of Balanced Inventory said, "InvenPril strives to position their customers' inventory to maximize sales and profits." InvenPril's low-cost, high impact trial subscription fosters constructive feedback enabling us to provide the customer with real value quickly." The setup was quick using LAT' s FDM4™ERP to provide their Inventory Status plus a rolling 12 month forecast through an FTP connection. InvenPril automatically generates a succinct Buy Recommendation while highlighting any items requiring immediate attention. InvenPril quantifies Inventory in Days-of-Sales (DOS), "coverage" terms as well as quantity compared to LAT's forecast. As a result, LAT knows exactly what they need to buy and when down to the SKU level.

Robert (Bob) Bona, CEO of AdvanTech-Inc. InvenPril's parent company, said "the initial emphasis of the system was to eliminate stock-outs while maintaining certain days-of-supply in the very diverse atmosphere of the US Military Recruit Training Centers." Bob went on to say, "It just so happens, LAT's business model mandates the same all-inclusive, no one left behind" customer service attribute. InvenPril's unique implementation approach was designed to achieve measurable results with minimal effort in a brief time."

Together, "LAT increased inventory turns by 16% in nine months while slashing stock-outs."

Mindy shared "from L.A.T. Apparel's perspective, we are improving inventory turns while ensuring our customers can order with confidence through our dedication to operational excellence."

About LAT

Since 1982, LAT Apparel has been committed to offering the highest-quality blank products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our diverse clientele. With a keen focus on exceptional printability, incredible selection, and superior fit, our product lines cater to men, women, teens, kids, babies, and even dogs. We pride ourselves on utilizing combed ringspun cotton and meticulously developed fabrics that ensure each product from our lines not only looks great but feels comfortable and offers a smooth, imprintable surface ideal for customization. Beyond our commitment to quality, the ethical production of our apparel is paramount. Our socially compliant, WRAP-certified factories reflect our dedication to sweatshop-free and child labor-free manufacturing practices. Through our brands - LAT™, Rabbit Skins®, Code Five®, SubliVie®, and Doggie Skins® - we offer a range of products that are as diverse as they are innovative. Whether it's the elevated features of LAT™, the traditional and trendy offerings of Rabbit Skins®, the unique camo patterns of Code Five® that support a great cause, the first-rate sublimation tees of SubliVie®, or the comfortable canine apparel of Doggie Skins®, LAT Apparel stands at the forefront of quality and ethics in the textile industry. Our relentless pursuit of excellence, commitment to ethical manufacturing, and dedication to forming strong, respectful, and trustworthy relationships with our partners define who we are at LAT Apparel.

About InvenPril

AdvanTech Inc, located in Annapolis, Maryland helps companies integrate the newest technologies into their logistics and asset management systems and processes. We work hard to ensure that with our help, companies will experience quantifiable gains in accuracy, visibility, and accountability of everything that passes through your hands. InvenPril positions inventory to maximize sales and profits and is the outgrowth of a comprehensive Inventory Management and Tracking program developed for the US Military. InvenPril is designed to fit in any situation, from less than 100 SKUs to many thousands and companies of all sizes. InvenPril's unlimited, total satisfaction guaranteed managed service provides a trial subscription for $197 per month to prove performance.

See if we can help you today, whether you are a Federal, State, or Local organization, or you are a commercial entity looking to gain an edge on your competition.

