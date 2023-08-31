An Innovative Solution to Tackling the Escalating US Drug Crisis

A consortium of experts is addressing the escalating US drug crisis, unveiling a technological approach to counter it. A ground-breaking solution by InterOme offers real-time insights, empowering interventions in the battle against drug poisoning.
CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of an escalating drug crisis, a consortium of experts, including Corina J Shtir, PhD., Rockwell Herron, Christopher Nielsen, Paul Scott, Jonathan Martin, and John Shtir, releases a groundbreaking whitepaper titled "Facing the Drug Pandemic Problem in the United States: An Epidemiological Approach to Assess Drug Use and Support Preventive Measures." This comprehensive study exposes the alarming rise in drug-related deaths and introduces a cutting-edge technological approach to counter the crisis.
"In the face of a growing and complex drug crisis, we need a dynamic and data-driven approach that can adapt rapidly. Our white paper and the PULSE platform represent a pioneering effort to harness technology for real-time insights and effective interventions," said Corina J Shtir, PhD, President of Hopeful Life and CEO of InterOme & Brevi-T Bio.
In the U.S., the drug pandemic claims over 300 lives daily, prompting experts to redefine the crisis's nature. Synthetic opioids infiltrate the market, camouflaged as legitimate medications, leading to a devastating impact, particularly among young people.
InterOme, a frontrunner in public health, champions its advanced solution "PULSE." This user-friendly digital health platform leverages real-time data analysis, amalgamating individual, public, and asset health data into a centralized geospatial database. Its power lies in monitoring drug trends through anonymous wastewater analysis, revolutionizing drug exposure assessment.
The whitepaper addresses the gravity of the drug crisis and introduces the PULSE platform as a potent weapon against drug poisoning. Developed with Brevi-T Bio, InterOme's wastewater drug monitoring service offers empirical evidence to accurately gauge drug usage, enabling informed decision-making while maintaining individual privacy.
PULSE showcases technology's might in combating public health crises, unveiling patterns, predicting trends, and empowering authorities with actionable insights. The newly established non-profit, "Hopeful Life," amplifies impact through interdisciplinary collaboration.
As the drug crisis persists, the whitepaper asserts real-time, accurate information coupled with proactive interventions can bring meaningful change. The collaboration between InterOme, Brevi-T Bio and Hopeful Life reflects a commitment to saving lives and communities. In pursuit of a safer tomorrow, the white paper's insights mark a critical stride forward.
