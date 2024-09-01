An Innovative Synergy: The ThoughtSpark and Credencys Partnership

ThoughtSpark proudly announces its longstanding partnership with Credencys, one of the fastest-growing System Integrators within the Syndigo ecosystem. This partnership has flourished through numerous successful implementation projects and continues to set new standards and push the boundaries of innovation in our industry.

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the heart of this partnership is our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. Credencys, widely known for its expertise in Master Data Management, continuously enhances its capabilities and pursues new business avenues. ThoughtSpark actively contributes domain knowledge, Syndigo solution, and implementation expertise to lay the foundations for enriching PIM-MDM experiences for the customers.

"ThoughtSpark has been a pivotal Enabler in our journey to forge a robust partnership within the Syndigo ecosystem.", said Ninad Raikar, Executive Vice President at Credencys. "Their seamless support spans from sales engagement to implementation and app development, making them an indispensable asset."

Our collaboration with Credencys spans a wide spectrum—from pre-sales and sales to evaluation, implementation, and execution. We are also working hand-in-hand to identify market opportunities and engage in joint selling efforts for Syndigo, driving growth and success independently. Through numerous customer engagements, we combine ThoughtSpark's deep knowledge of Syndigo with Credencys's MDM expertise, creating a powerful synergy.

Our leadership teams, both based in Houston, regularly engage in strategic discussions on go-to-market strategies, sales approaches, and industry solutions. To further strengthen our partnership, we have co-located our teams, and we also held extensive joint training sessions at ThoughtSpark's Surat office earlier this year. These training sessions, facilitated by Syndigo, contributed to enhancing our collective app development expertise.

"The alignment of our go-to-market strategies and industry insights highlights the vast potential of our partnership. By harnessing our combined strengths in these areas, we are well-positioned to achieve exceptional growth, drive innovative solutions, and set new standards in the market," remarked Amit Rai, President at ThoughtSpark.

Thoughtspark and Credencys also continue to collaborate in joint solution packaging and building go-to-market strategies with the intent to positively impact Syndigo's market reach. One such initiative is the Automotive Aftermarket solution, aimed at simplifying the data exchange between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers in this segment. Looking ahead, ThoughtSpark remains committed to this partnership and many more successful customer engagements.

"These types of strategic collaborations within our ecosystem create tremendous value for Syndigo and our customers. The partnership that ThoughtSpark and Credencys have brought to market enables the combination of strong industry-specific knowledge with deep domain expertise on the Syndigo platform. This approach creates competitive advantages for organizations that want to move quickly to realize ROI from their data strategy.", commented Dominic Citino, Partnerships & Alliances Leader at Syndigo.

About Credencys:

Credencys Solutions is a data management solutions provider tailored to the unique needs of retail and consumer goods brands and manufacturing businesses. Widely regarded as a trusted advisor and strategic partner, the company has 15+ years of proven success in implementing cutting-edge Product Information Management & Master Data Management solutions that empower businesses to harness the full power of their data.

About ThoughtSpark:

ThoughtSpark stands as the pioneering Enabler in the Syndigo ecosystem. With longstanding experience and product expertise, ThoughtSpark is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value-added solutions to its partners and clients. Driven by its passion to see the ecosystem flourish, ThoughtSpark's endeavor centers around empowering Syndigo's System Integrators (SIs) across the globe. As Enablers, ThoughtSpark helps the SIs sell more, implement better, and scale faster through their specialized offerings. With over 80 Syndigo experts spread across the globe, Thoughtspark partners with System Integrators in the ecosystem, enabling them to establish and grow their Syndigo practice.

Media Contact

Amit Rai, ThoughtSpark, 1 (832) 907-2475, [email protected], https://thoughtspark.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE ThoughtSpark