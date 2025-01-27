An Inspiring Tale Of Strength And Determination Is Available In English For The First Time

"I want to keep the history of Hpakant, where people from all over Burma came and sought their fortunes. I want young people to know about this story". Post this

"I want to keep the history of Hpakant, where people from all over Burma came and sought their fortunes. I want young people to know about this story," said Long.

A prolific writer, Joel Ling has been the editor of Muko Magazine (in Chin) since 2000. He has published 13 books in Chin. His book Ram King was translated and published in English (2018) and German (2019). His other book Tlang Chokhlei [Mountain Rhododendron – A Chin Lady in Jade Land] was also translated into English and German—the German version was published in 2023. His work includes a variety of genres: fictions, interview, attitude, and laughter that reflect the Chin rural life.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Mountain Rhododendron is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Joel Ling, Salem Author Services, 317.362.7386, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press