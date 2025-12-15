An Installation That Sees You: Lightwall Premieres at the California Center for the Arts Museum

"Lightwall balances complex algorithms with the simplicity of white paper and prisms," said Rita Sus, lead artist. "It changes with each visitor, turning every interaction into a unique experience." Post this

Built from rotating prisms, custom electronics, and precisely controlled lighting, Lightwall transforms motion and speech into evolving patterns of color and sound. Inside the structure, more than a dozen microcontrollers coordinate sensors, prisms, motors, and sound cues, all synchronized with a live AI system running locally on a single Mac mini. This compact but powerful architecture allows the installation to observe, interpret, and respond instantly, producing an encounter that feels less like digital technology and more like a sensitive, perceptive presence.

"Lightwall balances complex algorithms with the simplicity of white paper and prisms," said Rita Sus, lead artist. "It changes with each visitor, turning every interaction into a unique experience."

Unlike many AI-driven installations, Lightwall operates entirely on-site with no cloud dependency, a deliberate artistic and ethical choice. Its edge-AI system enables near-zero latency while preserving complete privacy for visitors. The self-contained design also makes the piece tour-ready and adaptable for collaborations and future institutional partnerships.

The engineering foundation of Lightwall was developed with California State Fullerton under the direction of Dr. Christopher Ryu. Students contributed to motion-sensing hardware, microcontroller systems, and the real-time processing pipeline, gaining rare experience building a fully functional artwork that bridges high technology and public exhibition.

"Lightwall shows what is possible when artists and technologists create together," said Dr. Ryu. "Our students contributed to a complete technological system and gained real experience building something that will be seen by the public."

For the California Center for the Arts, Lightwall represents a regional momentum toward works that unify creativity and engineering while remaining welcoming and emotionally resonant.

"Lightwall is visually stunning and deeply inviting," said Gina Lopez, CEO of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. "It invites people into a shared experience of motion, color, and connection. We are excited to premiere it and to support work that pushes culture forward."

Rattner, whose practice spans AI, software engineering, and physical storytelling, describes the installation as a platform for ongoing artistic growth. Its modular structure allows institutions and guest artists to extend the piece, commission new behaviors, or co-develop future versions that explore choreography, soundscapes, or experimental visual modes.

Lightwall opens to the public on January 14 and remains on view through the spring season. Artist talks, technical demonstrations, and behind-the-scenes tours will accompany the exhibition for curators, journalists, educators, and partners interested in hosting or collaborating on the work.

For inquiries about exhibition opportunities, collaborations, or press coverage, contact the Lightwall project team at [email protected].

About Rita Sus

Rita Sus is a classically trained artist whose work spans fine art, animation, and immersive visual design. Her commissions have been featured in museums and cultural institutions internationally. She partners with Zach at Yembo to shape the visual direction of the experience. For more information, visit emit-light.com.

About Zach Rattner

Zach Rattner is CTO and Co-Founder at Yembo, an author, and an international keynote speaker whose work powers AI systems in 20+ countries. With 25+ US patents, he specializes in turning complex technology into clear, compelling experiences for broad audiences. For more information, visit zachrattner.com.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is a leading cultural institution dedicated to presenting innovative performances, exhibitions, and community programs. Through its museum, theaters, and education initiatives, the Center brings world-class art and creative experiences to audiences across Southern California while supporting artists who push culture forward. For more information, visit artcenter.org.

About California State Fullerton

California State Fullerton is a leading public university recognized for its hands-on approach to research, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The University is preparing for a new Engineering and Computer Science Innovation Hub coming in 2027. For more information, visit fullerton.edu/innovation-hub/.

Media Contact

Lightwall Team, Emit Light, 1 6198809224, [email protected], https://emit-light.com

SOURCE Emit Light