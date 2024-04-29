An Interactive Musical Celebrating South Bay's Vibrant Community Premieres May 29th - TuYo Theatre Presents "Pásale Pásale"

Set against the backdrop of the bustling Bayfront Swap Meet, "Pásale Pásale" transports audiences into a vibrant world where laughter, music, and solidarity reign supreme. Post this

Show Dates: May 29 - June 23, 2024 Thursdays-Sundays

Performances will be held outdoors at Bayfront Charter School - 830 Bay Blvd, Chula Vista, CA 91911

The show is open to all ages. South Bay Residents, Students and Seniors are eligible for discounted tickets.

Written by Mario Vega, with captivating music and lyrics by Eliza Vedar, and concept by Maria Patrice Amon, "Pásale Pásale" unfolds as a celebration of community, resilience, and the power of unity. Through infectious laughter, soul-stirring music, and heartfelt moments, the production invites audiences to witness the strength that emerges when communities come together in the face of adversity.

"At TuYo Theatre, we are dedicated to creating theater that reflects the diverse voices and experiences of the Latinx community," says Maria Patrice Amon, co-founder of TuYo Theatre. "With 'Pásale Pásale,' we aim to celebrate the resilience and spirit of our community while shining a spotlight on the challenges we face." A local National City resident, Patrice grew up regularly visiting the swap meet with her grandmother. Their weekend trips hunting for great deals inspired Patrice to create a production that would honor the hardworking vendors and the undeniable sense of community found in the swap meet.

Ticket Link: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/tuyo-theatre/65fb5b2aa5dcbe101d92e6c7/tickets

General: $30

South Bay Resident: $25

Students: $25

Seniors: $25

