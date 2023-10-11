An Optimized AAV Sample Preparation Method for Robust Quantification of Viral Titers by PCR, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the variables associated with Adeno-associated viruse (AAV) sample preparation prior to running polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis and how these might impact titer levels. The featured speaker will discuss an optimized approach for PCR sample preparation that can be utilized at any stage of the AAV workflow (from harvest to polishing).
TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into an optimal DNase-I application for digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) treatment for Adeno-associated virus (AAV) workflows. For AAV applications ranging from research tools to clinical-stage gene therapeutic strategies, the ability to quantify AAV vector concentration precisely and reproducibly is crucial. While several analytical methods are available, dPCR is one of the most robust and reliable ways to determine the absolute quantification of viral DNA at various stages of production.
To ensure accurate titer measurements by dPCR from transgene DNA, unpurified AAV samples require DNase-I treatment to remove exogenous DNA prior to capsid disruption. Multiple factors, such as ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) concentration and the DNase activation and inactivation method, can significantly impair the amplification efficiency of the protected viral vector genome. This highlights the potential for large discrepancies between the results of different laboratories using analogous protocols.
Join this webinar to gain insights into an optimal DNase-I application that can be used as a standard dPCR treatment for AAVs and the best concentration of EDTA to allow the inactivation of DNase-I, while not inhibiting the dPCR reaction following the treatment.
Join Zoe Bowman, Research Associate, Teknova, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 10am PDT (1pm EDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit An Optimized AAV Sample Preparation Method for Robust Quantification of Viral Titers by PCR.
