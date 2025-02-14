"AN SPA" Expands to the U.S. - Seeking U.S. Partners for Japanese Wellness Services

CRED International introduces "AN SPA" to the U.S., offering Japanese-inspired wellness with innovative treatments like Bio-Cellulose Masks and ZEN cosmetics, targeting luxury partnerships and 30 global locations by 2025

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRED International Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinjuku, Tokyo; CEO: Koichi Shirai) has announced its plans to expand its globally recognized "AN SPA" wellness services into the U.S. market. Combining traditional Japanese hospitality with modern wellness innovations, AN SPA offers a unique experience that is set to introduce a transformative approach to the U.S. spa industry. The company is actively seeking partnerships with U.S.-based businesses to bring these luxury services and products to a wider audience.

About AN SPA

AN SPA is a luxury wellness destination designed with minimalist aesthetics inspired by traditional "sukiya" architecture, fostering a serene and healing environment. The spa provides an array of treatments rooted in traditional Japanese health practices, promoting physical relaxation and mental clarity. Signature treatments feature high-quality products such as the AN SPA Bio-Cellulose Mask and the ZEN cosmetic series, delivering an indulgent and rejuvenating experience.

Expansion into the U.S. Market

CRED International aims to establish a strong presence in the U.S. spa and wellness market by forming strategic partnerships with local businesses. By blending Japan's time-honored health traditions with contemporary wellness practices, AN SPA seeks to redefine luxury spa experiences in the United States. Collaborations with high-end spas, luxury resorts, wellness centers, and other premium establishments are central to this initiative.

Partnership Opportunities

CRED International is seeking partnerships with:

Luxury Spas and Resorts: Facilities catering to discerning clientele and prioritizing holistic wellness experiences.

Wellness Centers: Businesses offering cutting-edge health and wellness services, particularly those interested in integrating traditional Japanese health practices.

Retail and Product Distribution Partners: Companies interested in featuring AN SPA products, such as the Bio-Cellulose Mask and ZEN cosmetic series, in retail locations or wellness facilities.

Innovative Wellness Companies: Organizations looking to incorporate unique wellness services and products into their offerings.

Partner Criteria

CRED International is interested in collaborating with companies that:

Operate in the luxury wellness, resort, spa, or health industries and are looking to expand their service offerings.

Have a passion for Japanese culture and wellness traditions, aligning with AN SPA's philosophy.

Are committed to creating transformative wellness experiences for U.S. consumers.

Key Offerings

AN SPA Bio-Cellulose Mask: A luxury, eco-friendly facial mask designed to deeply hydrate and rejuvenate the skin, promoting a youthful appearance. This product is a highlight of AN SPA's treatments.

ZEN Cosmetic Series: A skincare collection inspired by ZEN principles, featuring natural plant ingredients that nourish the skin and restore balance for a calming, restorative experience.

Traditional Japanese Health-Based Treatments: Therapeutic treatments based on Japan's wellness heritage, designed to enhance relaxation, rejuvenation, and mental clarity.

Global Expansion Plans

CRED International plans to expand AN SPA's services to 30 locations worldwide by 2025, with a significant focus on the U.S. market. Through strategic partnerships, the company aims to introduce Japanese wellness traditions and innovations to a global audience, offering transformative experiences to customers worldwide.

About CRED International Co., Ltd.

CRED International Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, specializes in delivering world-class wellness experiences and luxury spa services inspired by Japanese culture. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the company continues to redefine the wellness industry on a global scale.

Media Contact

Ken Utsumi, CRED International Co., Ltd, 1 9146062540, [email protected], https://www.cred-in.com/

SOURCE CRED International Co., Ltd