Ana Fernandez-Parmet is Recognized with Susan Hager Legacy Award at the 2023 NAWBO National Women's Business Conference

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) recently wrapped up its National Women's Business Conference, which culminates in an awards gala honoring exceptional women leaders. One of the top awards is the Susan Hager Legacy Award, named after NAWBO's founding president, and this year it went to Ana Fernandez-Parmet of Parmetech, Inc. for her ongoing commitment to propelling NAWBO's mission locally and nationally.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) recently wrapped up its National Women's Business Conference, which culminates in an awards gala honoring exceptional women leaders. One of the top awards is the Susan Hager Legacy Award, named after NAWBO's founding president, and this year it went to Ana Fernandez-Parmet of Parmetech, Inc. for her ongoing commitment to propelling NAWBO's mission locally and nationally.

Susan was a stalwart champion of women's economic empowerment and built a legacy for others to follow. She famously said, "Get a seat at the table or build your own table, and make sure to include other women at that table." The Susan Hager Legacy Award honors a person who by giving her time, talent and resources, has helped to further the legacy of women's entrepreneurship now and for generations to come.

Ana, a first generation Cuban American, is president and CEO of the Pennsylvania-based Parmetech, Inc. She and her husband, Mike Parmet, co-founded the company in 1991, selling only remanufactured toner cartridges for laser printers and later expanding into break-fix service.

Today, Parmetech is a certified woman- and minority-owned enterprise that has successfully evolved into a full-service consulting firm and is a leading regional document management solutions provider. The firm has received top awards for customer service and sales from Xerox Corporation, including Top Reseller and Partner of the Year.

Ana joined NAWBO Philadelphia in 2000 and was active on the chapter's Board for 17 consecutive years. She was Alliance chair and co-chair, served on the Executive Committee as secretary and vice president, and was president elect from 2016-2018, president from 2018-2020 and immediate past president from 2020-2022.

Today, Ana shares all this NAWBO leadership knowledge with other chapter leaders as part of the President Assembly Steering Committee. She is also part of the NAWBO Circle program, which gives her access to women like herself with $1 million+ companies who she could talk freely with and troubleshoot challenges.

Ana was incredibly surprised to be nominated for this honor. "I've won awards in the past, but I was reading the criteria for this award and just felt very honored and humbled. I have given this organization a lot of my years. When I was president, I felt like I had two full-time jobs trying to grow the chapter and my business, but I did it because I love NAWBO."

About Parmetech

Headquartered in Havertown, PA, Parmetech, Inc. is a certified woman-owned & minority-owned company focused on advancing the way people and technology work together. An award-winning reseller, integrator and provider of office and classroom technology products and services since 1991, its core expertise is in providing interactive and digital signage solutions, as well as print hardware & print management services. The team at Parmetech focuses on matching their customers with simple and affordable technology solutions that are easy to implement and easy to manage while providing top-tier personalized customer service and support. For more information on Parmetech, visit Parmetech.com and follow Parmetech on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Becca Patten, Parmetech, Inc., 1 6104464000 9036, [email protected], www.parmetech.com

SOURCE Parmetech, Inc.