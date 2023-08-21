Ana Olea Joins Reell as Sales Representative for Reell Mexico

Ana has strong capabilities in technical sales and a wealth of relevant international experience. Her energy, passion, and experience positions Reell well to grow our business in Mexico and throughout Latin America. Tweet this

Reell Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service Jack Field is excited to have Ana join the team. "Ana has strong capabilities in technical sales and a wealth of relevant international experience. Her energy, passion, and experience positions Reell well to grow our business in Mexico and throughout Latin America."

A native of Mexico, Ana has a BA degree from Anahuac University campus Querétaro. She lives with her husband in Querétaro, MX.

Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

