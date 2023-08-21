Ana Olea Joins Reell as Sales Representative for Reell Mexico

New addition brings extensive international experience in technical sales
SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to announce that Ana Olea has joined the company as a Sales Representative for Mexico, focusing primarily on commercial and medical customers.
Ana joins Reell with a perfect combination of experience, education, and values. She has strong technical sales experience with mechanical technology and has worked with the Mexican automotive industry and other industries.
Reell Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service Jack Field is excited to have Ana join the team. "Ana has strong capabilities in technical sales and a wealth of relevant international experience. Her energy, passion, and experience positions Reell well to grow our business in Mexico and throughout Latin America."
A native of Mexico, Ana has a BA degree from Anahuac University campus Querétaro. She lives with her husband in Querétaro, MX.
Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.
Media Contact
Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 486-3333, [email protected], www.reell.com
SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing
