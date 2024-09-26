Anablue Scalp Cleanser Wins 2024 Allure Best Of Beauty Award

"The heart of Anablue is rooted in my Moroccan heritage and love for clean, natural, low-maintenance formulas," Post this

"The heart of Anablue is rooted in my Moroccan heritage and love for clean, natural, low-maintenance formulas," says Lauren Perez, Founder of Anablue. "Growing up surrounded by the nourishing properties of argan and prickly pear oils, I discovered their transformative effects on my hair. This journey inspired me to create a brand dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of hair, inspired by my heritage, while promoting the importance of a healthy scalp."

Anablue's Scalp Cleanser gently exfoliates the scalp, removing impurities and buildup. The formula quickly lathers into a rich foam that delivers essential nutrients from the signature Moroccan argan oil to help replenish and hydrate the scalp and hair and is enriched with minerals such as pink Himalayan sea salt.

Anablue's products can be found online at the brand's website, on Revolve.com, FWRD.com, and Amazon.com.

For more information, please visit https://www.anablue.com.

About Anablue

Anablue is a Los Angeles-based hair-conscious company with Moroccan heritage. Founded by Lauren Perez in 2023. Anablue is rooted in hair health at the intersection of tradition and modernity. The brand is founded on simple ingredients and rituals passed down through generations and are on a mission to share the magic of Moroccan ingredients and rituals, modernized through science, with the world. For more information please visit, https://www.anablue.com.

About the Allure Best of Beauty Awards

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight, and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best of the best. Each year's winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

Media Contact

Pristina Alford, Anablue, 1 253-307-8462, [email protected], https://www.anablue.com

SOURCE Anablue