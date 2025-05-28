Analgesic Healthcare Doubles Donations for Families Facing Terminal Illness During Legacy Month

"Analgesic Healthcare brings joy to young families facing terminal illness. They make it possible for these families to navigate the challenges so well that many families even choose to volunteer to help others. We are very grateful for the transformative difference Analgesic Healthcare makes." Post this

"Supporting Inheritance of Hope is more than a donation it's part of our mission."

"These families deserve comfort, hope, and time together. We're honored to help make that possible." Mark Edgerton, Chief Operating Officer of Analgesic Healthcare.

Aaron Hedges, CEO of Inheritance of Hope, shared his appreciation:

"Analgesic Healthcare brings joy to young families facing terminal illness. They make it possible for these families to navigate the challenges so well that many families even choose to volunteer to help others. We are very grateful for the transformative difference Analgesic Healthcare makes."

Together, Analgesic Healthcare and Inheritance of Hope are making a lasting impact helping families feel less alone, even in the hardest moments.

To give or learn more, visit: https://inheritanceofhope.org/legacy

