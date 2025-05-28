Analgesic Healthcare Doubles Donations for Families Facing Terminal Illness During Legacy Month

This May, Analgesic Healthcare is partnering with Inheritance of Hope to support families facing the terminal illness of a parent by matching all donations during the nonprofit's Legacy Month campaign. Legacy Month, which honors Inheritance of Hope's founding in May 2007, will see every donation doubled thanks to Analgesic Healthcare's support.
TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This May, Analgesic Healthcare is proud to partner with Inheritance of Hope by matching every donation made during the nonprofit's Legacy Month campaign. The effort will help support young families facing the terminal illness of a parent giving them vital resources, emotional support, and cherished memories together.
Legacy Month honors the founding of Inheritance of Hope in May 2007 and culminates on National Legacy Day™, celebrated May 21. Thanks to the generous matching gift from Analgesic Healthcare, every dollar donated this month will go twice as far.
"Supporting Inheritance of Hope is more than a donation it's part of our mission."
"These families deserve comfort, hope, and time together. We're honored to help make that possible." Mark Edgerton, Chief Operating Officer of Analgesic Healthcare.
Aaron Hedges, CEO of Inheritance of Hope, shared his appreciation:
"Analgesic Healthcare brings joy to young families facing terminal illness. They make it possible for these families to navigate the challenges so well that many families even choose to volunteer to help others. We are very grateful for the transformative difference Analgesic Healthcare makes."
Together, Analgesic Healthcare and Inheritance of Hope are making a lasting impact helping families feel less alone, even in the hardest moments.
To give or learn more, visit: https://inheritanceofhope.org/legacy
Media Contact
Julio Diaz, Analgesic Healthcare, Inc., 1 8007491188 220, [email protected], https://analgesichealthcare.com
SOURCE Analgesic Healthcare, Inc.
