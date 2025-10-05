Analgesic Healthcare Extends Support to Victims of Cebu Province Earthquake

"Our hearts are with the people of Cebu Province and all those impacted by this devastating earthquake," said Roy Edgerton, CEO of Analgesic Healthcare Post this

This initiative reflects Analgesic Healthcare's longstanding commitment to humanitarian outreach and community support, especially in times of crisis. As a healthcare organization, the company believes it has a responsibility to step forward in moments of great need—providing assistance not only to patients but to all people whose lives are affected by tragedy.

"Our hearts are with the people of Cebu Province and all those impacted by this devastating earthquake," said Roy Edgerton, CEO of Analgesic Healthcare. "In moments of crisis, it is our duty as a healthcare organization to stand alongside affected communities and provide meaningful support. This commitment is not only a reflection of our company's mission, but also of the compassion and humanity we seek to embody in every action we take."

Analgesic Healthcare will continue to monitor the evolving needs of the region and work alongside relief organizations to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most. The company remains committed to supporting both immediate recovery and long-term rebuilding efforts for the people of the Philippines.

Karen Cuizon, Analgesic Healthcare, Inc., 1 800-749-1188 221, [email protected]

