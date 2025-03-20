Analyst firms embrace AI while facing economic challenges reveals survey by Content Catalyst

The survey of senior leaders at global analyst research firms found that 64% identify economic uncertainty as their biggest challenge for 2025, with concerns that client budget pressures could impact research spending and renewals. Post this

Despite these challenges, analyst firms are focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance their value proposition:

Smaller firms (under 50 analysts) are prioritizing deeper research in existing areas

Larger firms are increasing technology investments to improve research capabilities

Both groups plan to expand coverage into new industries and sectors

Significantly, 84% of respondents view AI as more of an opportunity than a threat, with 55% identifying task automation as AI's most valuable application. Larger firms are developing proprietary AI tools to enhance content discoverability and personalization, while smaller firms are adopting off-the-shelf AI solutions to streamline production workflows.

"I was encouraged to see many analyst firms in this report adopting AI to streamline their publishing processes and to transform the search experience," said Daniel Lord, Founder & CEO of Content Catalyst. "In challenging times, when budgets are scrutinised, publishing technology becomes a key differentiator that enables analyst firms to demonstrate the value of their research to clients."

The survey also highlighted concerns about AI's potential for inaccuracies and bias, along with competition from AI-powered, low-cost research providers. However, most firms believe these risks are outweighed by the efficiency gains and enhanced user experience AI can deliver.

"This survey provides critical intelligence as we navigate a rapidly evolving market landscape," said Edwin Bailey, Chief Operating Officer at Content Catalyst. "Understanding these trends enables us to better serve our clients while strategically positioning ourselves for growth despite economic uncertainties."

The complete Analyst Research Leadership Survey 2025 whitepaper is available for download at https://contentcatalyst.com/resources/thought-leadership/analyst-research-leadership-survey-results-2025.

