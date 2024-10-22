Analyze Your Contract Data Easily with CobbleStone Software's New Guide

"This whitepaper will teach contract management professionals how to retain fruitful insights into contract data trends and make the most of them," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software. Post this

Readers can learn how to take their contract management to the next level with:

> Dashboards and Launch Pads

> Custom Online Report Designer

> Speedy Ad-Hoc Reports

> Quick Stats and Task Productivity Analysis

> And more

Click here to download the whitepaper and learn more.

CobbleStone Software offers a series of whitepapers that dive into the different aspects of understanding, selecting, administering, and mastering contract management software.

Previous whitepaper topics include:

> Simple, Savory, & Sweet – Your Contract Management Recipe Book

> Making a Case for Contract Management Software

> Artificial Intelligence 101: Introducing AI into Contract Management

> And more

"Mastery of contract management requires a holistic view of the contract lifecycle process. This whitepaper will teach contract management professionals how to retain fruitful insights into contract data trends and make the most of them," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

SOURCE CobbleStone Software