Anand Chopra-McGowan Joins Valence as Managing Director, Europe

"This is the holy grail of workplace learning and development: affordable, always available, personalized learning for every employee." Post this

"My career has centered around improving how employees and managers learn and grow," said Anand. "But in that decade-plus, I've also been aware of a frustrating limit: scaling learning across cultures and contexts is hard. Or at least it was before AI."

In joining Valence, Anand embraces AI's potential to give every person a personalized coach for the workplace. "What I've seen with Nadia at Valence is something we could only dream of a decade ago: an AI-powered coach that delivers tailored, timely support to every employee who needs it. This is the holy grail of workplace learning and development: affordable, always available, personalized learning for every employee. That's why I'm thrilled to join Valence, and help bring this capability to organizations across Europe—where developing human capital is an abiding priority."

Anand has been an advisor to Valence since 2018, offering insight into the cultural and strategic nuances of the European market. He brings a hard-earned perspective on the unique challenges and opportunities facing European businesses today. "At first glance, Europe can seem like a tough place for a tech startup to do business," said Anand. "Growth is low, markets are fragmented into 44 countries, and companies with centuries of tradition can be slow to change and innovate. But this discounts the extent to which European companies actually invest in their workforce."

"Anand has been part of the Valence story from the start, and we're thrilled to officially have him on the team, working across Europe," said Parker Mitchell, CEO and founder of Valence. "The continent has always been a complex and fascinating region for professional learning, which is why companies like Experian, Nestle, Delta, Costa Coffee, and others are embracing Nadia's multi-lingual, culturally-adaptable coaching. With Anand's experience, network and insight we see a huge opportunity to further deploy Nadia's across the continent."

Anand has already seen Nadia launch successfully for a group of managers in Norway, help a team leader in France effectively manage a change initiative across southern Europe, and support a large professional service firm's return-to-office across a dozen countries.

"European companies have a massive appetite to bring the best of learning and the best of AI to their people," said Anand. "I can't wait to bring that all together by bringing Nadia to companies across the continent."

ABOUT VALENCE

Founded in 2018, Valence began with a mission to provide the tools companies need to foster more productive teams. Valence's original team-based development platform has helped over 100,000 people work better together. In 2022, Valence committed to using the power of generative AI to make human work more effective and purposeful.

Valence's AI coach, Nadia, is the most widely used AI work coach in the Fortune 500, delivering advice and support that is personalized to the individual and bespoke to each organization. Nadia reaches employees where and when they need her. As only an AI can, Nadia speaks over 100 languages, costs only 2% of traditional face-to-face coaching, and works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With Nadia, Valence aims to unlock human potential across all levels of an organization by democratizing access to the highest quality, personalized learning and development.

The company raised its Series A in May 2022, led by Insight Partners.

Media Contact

Kira Luscher, Valence, 1 4154072994, [email protected], valence.co

SOURCE Valence