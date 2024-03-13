Anapol Weiss Acquires Fierce Philadelphia Litigator Who Prosecuted Bill Cosby and Won Two Eight-Figure Verdicts on the Same Day in 2023

a dream come true for her clients, and a nightmare for the other side Post this

Prior to joining Anapol Weiss, Feden sharpened her legendary skills through both private practice and as a prosecutor. After graduating from Temple University's Beasley School of Law, Feden served in the Montgomery County District Attorney's office for five years, where she was a member of the Sex Crimes Unit and then led the Elder Abuse Unit and the Domestic Violence Unit.

Feden was one of the lead attorneys in the prosecution of Bill Cosby for sexual abuse. Feden delivered the closing argument in Commonwealth v. Bill Cosby, which earned her international headlines. As a leading #MeToo advocate, Feden told The New York Times that her passion in the courtroom comes naturally, "I'm a very loud person and I don't like seeing people get picked on."

"We are thrilled Krissy is joining our family of exceptional trial lawyers at Anapol Weiss," said Managing Shareholder, Thomas Anapol. "Her community leadership, tenacity, and dedication to her clients and their causes will be a welcome addition to our growing depth and firepower at the firm."

"I am honored to be working alongside the exceptional team at Anapol Weiss, who share my unwavering commitment to fighting for survivors and holding abusers accountable," said Feden. "Together, we will work tirelessly to pursue justice, support the vulnerable, and be a voice for those who have suffered unspeakable harm."

Feden's arrival as a shareholder marks a significant moment for Anapol Weiss, as now half of its shareholders and all of its partners are female attorneys.

"As female trial attorneys, we can understand and empathize with our female clients in ways we can convey in powerful, meaningful terms to juries," explained shareholder Kila Baldwin. "It is why we are increasingly becoming the go-to firm in this region for women who have been victims of personal injury cases. We are here for them, and we will fight for them."

About Anapol Weiss

Anapol Weiss is an award-winning personal injury law firm headquartered in Philadelphia and serving clients all over the United States. Over the last 45 years, the firm has obtained billions of dollars on behalf of people injured by defective drugs and medical devices, medical malpractice, auto accidents, toxic materials, product defects, and other complex personal injury matters. https://www.anapolweiss.com/

Media Contact

Mareya Singleton, Anapol Weiss, 1 866-670-4704, [email protected], https://www.anapolweiss.com/

SOURCE Anapol Weiss