Anapol Weiss and Girard Sharp File Complaint Against Roblox and Discord by a Minor Sexually Exploited on Their Platforms

"A young girl has been forever traumatized because of how these platforms are built and operated," said Alexandra Walsh, shareholder at Anapol Weiss. "But this is not just about one child. It's about the systemic failures of billion-dollar companies that continue to ignore glaring risks to their youngest users."

The complaint alleges that Roblox and Discord both knew of the dangers posed by their platforms and failed to implement the safety mechanisms necessary to prevent exploitation. Despite marketing themselves as child-friendly and safe, the companies allegedly prioritized user growth and engagement over meaningful protections.

"These companies promote their apps as safe spaces for children," said Anapol Weiss shareholder Kristen Feden. "But they're digital trapdoors into a world of harm. Roblox and Discord knew their platforms were not safe for children, but continued to represent that they were."

This legal action is part of a growing national effort to address online child exploitation. Anapol Weiss is currently investigating hundreds of similar cases involving minors who were targeted and abused through these online platforms.

"The trauma endured by this child is unimaginable," said Walsh. "This lawsuit is a demand not only for justice, but for systemic change."

"Children deserve safe online spaces, but instead Roblox and Discord are exposing minors to sexual material, exploitation, and abuse," said Sarah London of Girard Sharp. "These companies have repeatedly and consistently prioritized profits over basic safety measures, enabling preventable harm. Through this litigation, we aim to protect children by holding Roblox and Discord accountable for their dangerous products and forcing them to make changes that prioritize the safety of their users."

Government authorities are also taking action. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office recently filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Discord, describing the platform as a "hunting ground for predators." That legal action accuses Discord of knowingly allowing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to be exchanged on its servers and failing to take appropriate steps to remove it or report it in a timely manner.

Simultaneously, the State of Florida has issued a subpoena against Roblox as part of its own investigation into platform safety and corporate accountability. These interventions reflect a broadening consensus that the current regulatory environment is insufficient to protect children online—and that industry self-policing has failed.

"The momentum is undeniable," said Feden. "Regulators, law enforcement, and the courts are all zeroing in on the same conclusion: these companies have fallen short in protecting children. We are committed to leading the charge for accountability and lasting change."

This lawsuit aims not just to seek justice for Jane Doe, but to catalyze wider industry reform. Parents and guardians deserve transparency, accountability, and real safeguards. The firms call for swift action and oversight to ensure that platforms popular among children are no longer havens for predatory behavior.

