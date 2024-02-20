Anapol Weiss Continues Expansion of Personal Injury & Mass Torts Litigation Practices

extraordinary attorneys with strong records Post this

Richard Golomb, Golomb Legal's name partner, represents more than 1,200 women in the mass tort litigation against Johnson & Johnson for ovarian cancer injuries caused by use of J&J's talcum powder. Golomb has more than 35 years of experience representing people who have been catastrophically injured as a result of medical negligence, defective products, dangerous drugs, construction accidents, and other personal injury claims.

An active member of the bar, Mr. Golomb has served as president of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association and as an elected member of the executive board of the Philadelphia Bar Association.

Both Golomb and his colleague, Kevin Fay, join Anapol Weiss as of counsel. Fay has extensive experience in class actions, catastrophic injuries, breach of contract, consumer protection, and medical malpractice matters.

Also joining the firm is Marni Berger, one of the country's top attorneys in insurance coverage litigation and a leading advocate and trial attorney for women and children in sexual and child abuse cases. Berger is accustomed to litigating matters against institutions of all shapes and sizes, in both federal and state court actions throughout the country. She is joining Anapol Weiss as a partner, and will expand her practice to work on medical malpractice and products liability matters as well.

Berger has been recognized for two consecutive years as one of the Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania.

"We are honored that Marni has chosen Anapol Weiss," said Kila Baldwin, one of the firm's three female shareholders, "Marni is a fierce advocate for her clients who will be joining our uniquely talented team of female litigators to pursue claims on behalf of women, including birth injury, sexual abuse, transvaginal mesh, and other such cases. And Marni's vast knowledge of insurance coverage issues and bad faith claims is invaluable."

Baldwin, who was selected to the Top 50 Women Attorney list in 2023, was among the eleven Anapol Weiss attorneys on the list of 2023 Philadelphia Super Lawyers. The Super Lawyers designation is awarded only to the top five percent of practicing lawyers in each state. Baldwin has won multiple seven- and eight-figure verdicts in products liability and medical malpractice matters, including as lead counsel in trials that resulted in verdicts of $80 million, $57.1 million, and $41 million.

"The professionalism, compassion, and determination of our attorneys is at the core of our practice," said Baldwin. "We are thrilled to have Richard, Kevin, and Marni join us."

About Anapol Weiss

Anapol Weiss is an award-winning personal injury law firm headquartered in Philadelphia and serving clients all over the United States. Over the last 45 years, the firm has obtained hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of people injured by defective drugs and medical devices, medical malpractice, auto accidents, toxic materials, product defects, and other complex personal injury matters. https://www.anapolweiss.com/

Media Contact

Mareya Singleton, Anapol Weiss, 1 866-670-4704, [email protected], https://www.anapolweiss.com/

SOURCE Anapol Weiss