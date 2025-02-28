Anapol Weiss Files Class Action Lawsuit Against SPS Technologies Over Devastating Jenkintown Fire

This fire has left an entire community grappling with uncertainty about their health and safety. Post this

Listed among the 177 tons of chemicals generated and disposed of by SPS in 2023, according to the EPA's 2023 Toxic Release Inventory, were chemicals designated as "ignitable waste."

Toxic chemicals used in SPS's manufacturing processes were released into the environment during the explosion and fire, posing health threats to the community. Residents and businesses within a one-mile radius were forced to shelter in place and later evacuate due to air quality concerns.

"This fire has left an entire community grappling with uncertainty about their health and safety," said Kila Baldwin, of Anapol Weiss.

"Medical monitoring is essential to ensuring that those exposed to hazardous chemicals receive early detection and necessary care for potential long-term health consequences," noted Baldwin.

In addition to the health risks individuals faced from toxic chemicals, homeowners in the area have experienced extensive property damage, and businesses have reported financial losses. Businesses not only lost revenue during the shutdown, but many also continued to struggle afterward, as customers chose to go elsewhere due to concerns about the area's air and water safety.

The plaintiffs allege SPS failed to implement reasonable fire prevention and hazardous material storage protocols, despite known risks.

The lawsuit brings claims of negligence, private and public nuisance, and seeks medical monitoring for affected residents due to their exposure to toxic fumes. Plaintiffs also seek compensatory and punitive damages for economic losses, property damage, emotional distress, and personal injuries resulting from the disaster.

"This lawsuit aims to hold SPS accountable and provide relief for families and businesses who have suffered because of this disaster," Baldwin added. "Beyond immediate damages, long-term health risks must be addressed, and SPS must take responsibility for preventing future catastrophes."

Anapol Weiss encourages affected residents and business owners to come forward and learn more about their legal rights in this matter.

