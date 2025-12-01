Anapol Weiss Media Statement on Roblox's AI Age Verification

In our view, true safety will come from transparent, enforceable protections, not isolated feature updates. Post this

Age Verification Alone Doesn't Address Core Problems

Predators do not limit themselves to text chat. Abuse can happen through game interactions, voice features, and virtual economies that encourage grooming. User-generated content cannot be moderated at scale, especially when Roblox's human moderators are understaffed at just 3,000 for hundreds of millions of users. Without significant structural changes, including robust parental controls that actually work and external accountability, children remain at risk.

New Safety Measures Are Reactive, Not Proactive

This latest announcement is part of a familiar pattern: Roblox responds to litigation and public outcry by introducing safety measures only after harm has already happened. As Walsh has alleged in lawsuit after lawsuit, Roblox prioritizes profits over safety and has consistently put user engagement and growth ahead of meaningful protection for years.

A Truly Comprehensive Safety Framework is Missing

In Walsh's view, until Roblox confronts design and feature choices that have put children at risk, no form of age verification will offer meaningful protection. A truly comprehensive safety framework would include, at a minimum:

High-visibility reporting tools and parental dashboards

Independent audits of abuse reports, enforcement outcomes, and systemic failures

Clear, public metrics on grooming, exploitation, and harmful-content removal

Anapol Weiss will continue to push for robust protections and real reform so that children can participate in online communities without being exposed to adult predators.

