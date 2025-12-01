Anapol Weiss Media Statement on Roblox's AI Age Verification

Anapol Weiss shares its perspective on Roblox's new AI age-verification measures, noting the update is a limited step within a broader need for comprehensive child-safety reforms.
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 18, 2025, the online gaming giant, Roblox, announced the rollout of AI-enabled age verification technology supposedly intended to prevent interactions between adults and children on the platform. In the view of the law firm, Anapol Weiss, this announcement is far too little, and far too late, for the thousands of children who have already been exploited or assaulted because of the powerful tool Roblox allegedly provides to adult predators.
Anapol Weiss shareholder, Alexandra Walsh, has consistently emphasized that incremental and reactionary safety measures can't fix a company that has knowingly allowed adult predators to access and groom children for years. Age verification does not meaningfully change the environment of the platform, which, in addition to hosting children, also hosts sexually explicit games.
Age Verification Alone Doesn't Address Core Problems
Predators do not limit themselves to text chat. Abuse can happen through game interactions, voice features, and virtual economies that encourage grooming. User-generated content cannot be moderated at scale, especially when Roblox's human moderators are understaffed at just 3,000 for hundreds of millions of users. Without significant structural changes, including robust parental controls that actually work and external accountability, children remain at risk.
New Safety Measures Are Reactive, Not Proactive
This latest announcement is part of a familiar pattern: Roblox responds to litigation and public outcry by introducing safety measures only after harm has already happened. As Walsh has alleged in lawsuit after lawsuit, Roblox prioritizes profits over safety and has consistently put user engagement and growth ahead of meaningful protection for years.
A Truly Comprehensive Safety Framework is Missing
In Walsh's view, until Roblox confronts design and feature choices that have put children at risk, no form of age verification will offer meaningful protection. A truly comprehensive safety framework would include, at a minimum:
- High-visibility reporting tools and parental dashboards
- Independent audits of abuse reports, enforcement outcomes, and systemic failures
- Clear, public metrics on grooming, exploitation, and harmful-content removal
Anapol Weiss will continue to push for robust protections and real reform so that children can participate in online communities without being exposed to adult predators.
