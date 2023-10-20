Anblicks Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

"We are glad to achieve the status of Elite tier partner. It perfectly aligns with our strategic vision of empowering our customers with innovative solutions leveraging Snowflake upcoming features and Data Cloud's ecosystem.", said, Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO, Anblicks. Post this

Anblicks will invest in the partnership and leverage the Snowflake Native App Framework to build Snowflake accelerators, market, and distribute it to customers across the Data Cloud seamlessly and securely.

"Anblicks combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud comprise a powerful combination of capabilities and tools to build industry-specific innovative Data and AI applications," said Katie Ecklund, Snowflake's Senior Director, and GEO Leader for SI Partnerships.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please click here.

Anblicks is a Data and AI company, specializing in data modernization and transformation, that helps organizations across industries make decisions better, faster, and at scale.

