Anblicks Acquires Krya Insights & Appoints Kumar Raman as CPTO

"We are thrilled to welcome Krya Insights to the Anblicks family," said Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of Anblicks. "Their deep industry knowledge and innovative AI solutions perfectly complement our own offerings. This acquisition will enable us to deliver a broader range of industry-specific solutions and empower businesses to leverage the transformative power of AI," he said. As a part of this acquisition, Anblicks will appoint Kumar Raman, founder & CEO of Krya Insights, as the Chief Product & Technology Officer at Anblicks.

Raman brings over 20 years of industry experience in business consulting and strategic leadership roles. He possesses deep expertise in data architecture, engineering, integrations, and AI. In his new capacity, Raman will spearhead the development of cutting-edge architecture, technology, and industry solutions tailored for various industry verticals. Leveraging his extensive expertise in data & AI, along with his seasoned leadership background, he will play a pivotal role in driving Anblicks' next phase of growth.

Anblicks has been at the forefront of data transformation for more than two decades. Founded in 2004, the Dallas, TX-based company uses emerging technologies to reimagine the way businesses leverage their data. Powered by a visionary team of experts across three continents, Anblicks offers tailored solutions designed to meet their customers' needs no matter where they are in their data journey. Learn more at www.anblicks.com.

