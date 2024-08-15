Anblicks Announces Expansion in Hyderabad with New State-of-the-Art Office

Anblicks moves to a larger state-of-the-art office in Hyderabad, India. The new office will provide a modern and collaborative workspace for the company's growing team.
HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anblicks, a leading provider of expert data and AI services, announces the relocation of its Hyderabad office to a new, state-of-the-art facility at Orbit by Auro Realty. This strategic move is part of Anblicks' strategic expansion plan to accommodate its growing team and enhance operational efficiency.
To celebrate this significant milestone, Anblicks hosted a Pooja and Inauguration Ceremony on Saturday, August 10, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and lunch for employees. The relocation to Orbit by Auro Realty, a prestigious building recognized for its innovative architecture and sustainability, will triple the current office capacity, reflecting Anblicks' commitment to scaling its operations in the coming years.
The new office will house all Hyderabad employees and provide a modern and spacious environment designed to support Anblicks' ambitious growth plans. Its strategic location in the heart of Hyderabad's technology corridor provides excellent connectivity for employees and clients alike.
"We are excited to move into our new, modern office space in Hyderabad," said Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of Anblicks. "This expansion reflects our continued investment in India and our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. The space is engineered as a cutting-edge environment that fosters creativity, collaborative efforts, and the overall welfare of our employees."
Effective August 12, 2024, Anblicks will commence operations from its new address at Unit-3, 15th Floor, Orbit by Auro Realty, Plot No 30/C, Sy No 83/1, Knowledge City, Raidurg, Panmaktha, Serilingampalle Mandal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500019, India.
About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks, which translates to 'vision' in German, has been at the forefront of data transformation for more than two decades. Founded in 2004, the Dallas, TX-based company uses emerging technologies to reimagine the way businesses leverage their data. Powered by a visionary team of experts across three continents, Anblicks offers tailored solutions designed to meet their customers' needs no matter where they are in their data journey.
Media Contact
Mo Das, Global Head of Marketing, Anblicks, 1 (219) 644-5191, [email protected], https://www.anblicks.com/
SOURCE Anblicks
Share this article