Anblicks Announces Expansion in Hyderabad with New State-of-the-Art Office

The new office will house all Hyderabad employees and provide a modern and spacious environment designed to support Anblicks' ambitious growth plans. Its strategic location in the heart of Hyderabad's technology corridor provides excellent connectivity for employees and clients alike.

"We are excited to move into our new, modern office space in Hyderabad," said Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of Anblicks. "This expansion reflects our continued investment in India and our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. The space is engineered as a cutting-edge environment that fosters creativity, collaborative efforts, and the overall welfare of our employees."

Effective August 12, 2024, Anblicks will commence operations from its new address at Unit-3, 15th Floor, Orbit by Auro Realty, Plot No 30/C, Sy No 83/1, Knowledge City, Raidurg, Panmaktha, Serilingampalle Mandal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500019, India.

Anblicks, which translates to 'vision' in German, has been at the forefront of data transformation for more than two decades. Founded in 2004, the Dallas, TX-based company uses emerging technologies to reimagine the way businesses leverage their data. Powered by a visionary team of experts across three continents, Anblicks offers tailored solutions designed to meet their customers' needs no matter where they are in their data journey.

