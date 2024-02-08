Anblicks Introducing Clair360: A Snowflake Native App for Empowering Quality Initiative Programs

"The Snowflake native apps bring a unique capability of bringing the customer interface/app closer to the first party data ("Customer Data"), Second Party Data ("Partner Data") and Third-Party Data with a proven cloud native scalable architecture," said Kumar, CEO of Anblicks. Post this

Real-time Data Processing: Get actionable insight on open care gaps

Efficient Reporting Engine: Streamline HEDIS reporting, saving valuable time and resources.

NCQA Certification: Ensure credibility and reliability by adhering to NCQA standards for quality reporting.

Robust Security Measures: Protect sensitive healthcare data and maintain HIPAA compliance.

User-Friendly Setup: Easy configuration through an intuitive admin UI and Snowflake Native App framework.

"The Clair360 native application, built on Snowflake, empowers healthcare payers and providers to utilize the data cloud for obtaining real-time, actionable insights regarding gaps in care. This is just the beginning of all our investments to help the healthcare industry extract business outcomes from data and AI. Anblicks is committed to supporting companies to unleash the benefits of AI and improve the industry," said Rodrigo S. Martineli, Chief Revenue Officer.

"The Snowflake native apps bring a unique capability of bringing the customer interface/app closer to the first party data ("Customer Data"), Second Party Data ("Partner Data") and Third-Party Data with a proven cloud native scalable architecture. This unique capability has allowed us to develop a reliable and cost-effective alternative to off-the-shelf solutions. These solutions require a significant financial investment for implementation and support, often running into millions of dollars," said Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Anblicks.

Clair360 is an affordable technology solution for empowering your quality initiatives and helping to achieve the quadruple aim of improving patient experience, quality outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and enhancing patient population, emphasizing the following key areas:

Quality Outcomes: Support payers to get real-time insights on open care gaps and notify the respective stakeholders to act on those identified gaps. Thus improving the overall clinical outcomes.

Gap Management: Make well-informed decisions to address quality gaps across measures and measure groups, empowering organizational quality initiatives.

Streamlined Operations: Efficiently manage and submit HEDIS measures, saving time and resources.

Clair360 is assured to revolutionize how healthcare organizations approach data analysis and compliance. For more details, click here.

About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com)

Unlock the potential of your data with Anblicks, specialists in strategic data modernization. Our tailored services span seamless data migration, robust re-architecture, and transformative solutions. We empower organizations across industries to enhance decision-making through our Anblicks Framework - Assess, Adopt, and Accelerate. Assess your current data landscape, Architect an optimized future-ready platform, and Accelerate outcomes by extracting powerful insights. With Anblicks, you can harness the full value of your data assets now. Our framework coupled with deep expertise helps future-proof your data capabilities. We enable data democratization, efficient governance, and accelerated growth. Unlock the power of data to drive your competitive advantage with Anblicks. The future of business is data-driven - let's unleash it together.

