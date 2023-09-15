Anblicks is Proudly Sponsoring the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour 2023 in Five Major Cities of the US

"Snowflake DCWT is an opportunity for Anblicks to meet the customers looking to leverage the latest advancements, including generative AI, LLMs, Apache Iceberg, Snowpark. We are excited to showcase our solutions built using these advanced features of Snowflake.", says Munwar Shariff, CTO, Anblicks. Tweet this

The tour will offer a first look at Snowflake's latest product innovations, transforming the Data Cloud, Apps, and AI. In addition, the event will feature various breakout sessions, technical certifications, hands-on labs, a developer zone, and more to help organizations across industries drive increased value with data and AI.

"Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour is a great opportunity for Anblicks to meet the customers looking to leverage the latest capabilities, including advancements with generative AI and LLMs, Apache Iceberg, and Snowpark. We are excited to showcase our latest solutions built using these advanced features of Snowflake", says Munwar Shariff, CTO of Anblicks.

During the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour, Anblicks will demonstrate the following solutions:

LendingAI: Credit Risk and Predictive Lending Analytics solution for Banks and financial institutes.

HealthcareAI: Provides Quality Management, Risk Adjustment, AI-based Coding, and Secure Data Sharing.

CustomerAI: Retail Customer Analytics and Predictive Marketing Solution built on Snowflake using AI/ML.

SnowDQ: Anblicks' open-source-based Data Quality tool enables a shift-left approach for Proactive data monitoring.

SnowGPT: PDF Chatbot, powered by OpenAI and LLMs on Snowflake: A game-changing solution for extracting knowledge from PDFs.

X2SMigrate: Accelerates migrations from any source platform to Snowflake by automating the code conversion.

During the event, attendees can engage in face-to-face consultations with Anblicks' Data and AI experts at the booth. Schedule a free individual consultation via this link.

Anblicks is a Data and AI company specializing in data modernization and transformation that helps organizations across industries make decisions better, faster, and at scale.

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 639 of the 2023 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of July 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses.

Wynne Willis, Anblicks, 1 469-304-2894, [email protected], https://www.anblicks.com/

