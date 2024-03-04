Anblicks is Proudly Sponsoring the Snowflake Data for Breakfast in NYC and Dallas

"The possibilities this platform brings are too many and are only the tip of the iceberg. Anblicks is continuously investing in developing their intellectual property to impact businesses dramatically.", complemented Rodrigo. Post this

The D4B event will offer a first look at Snowflake's latest product innovations, transforming the Data Cloud, Data, and AI. In addition, the event will feature diverse applications of how the Snowflake platform can support organizations across industries to drive increased value with data and AI.

Rodrigo S. Martineli, the Chief Revenue Officer of Anblicks, believes sponsoring the D4B events in New York and Dallas is essential as they continue accelerating the Data Journey with their Anblicks Framework and unique solutions through Snowflake. "The possibilities this platform brings are too many and are only the tip of the iceberg. Anblicks is continuously investing in developing their intellectual property to impact businesses dramatically.", complemented Rodrigo.

During the Snowflake Data for Breakfast, Anblicks will demonstrate the following solutions:

LendingAI: Credit Risk and Predictive Lending Analytics solution for Banks and financial institutes.

Clair360: Provides Quality Management, Risk Adjustment, AI-based Coding, and Secure Data Sharing.

CustomerAI: Retail Customer Analytics and Predictive Marketing Solution built on Snowflake using AI/ML.

SnowDQ: Anblicks' open-source-based Data Quality tool enables a shift-left approach for Proactive data monitoring.

SnowGPT: PDF Chatbot, powered by OpenAI and LLMs on Snowflake: A game-changing solution for extracting knowledge from PDFs.

X2SMigrate: Accelerates migrations from any source platform to Snowflake by automating the code conversion.

Attendees can consult with Anblicks' Data and AI experts at the booth during the event. Schedule a free individual consultation here.

About Anblicks (https://www.anblicks.com)

Unlock the full potential of your data with Anblicks, a team of specialists in strategic data modernization. Our tailored services cover seamless data migration, robust re-architecture, and transformative solutions. We empower organizations across industries to enhance decision-making through our Anblicks Framework - Assess, Accelerate, and Adopt. First, we ASSESS your current data landscape, then we ACCELERATE outcomes leveraging our state-of-the-art solutions and intellectual property, and finally, we support you to ADOPT an optimized future-ready platform to extract powerful insights generating business outcomes. With Anblicks, you can harness the total value of your data assets right now. Our framework, coupled with deep expertise, helps to future-proof your data capabilities. We enable data democratization, efficient governance, and accelerated growth. Unlock the power of data and AI to drive your competitive advantage with Anblicks. The future of business is data-driven - let's unleash it together.

About Snowflake (https://www.snowflake.com)

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 639 of the 2023 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of July 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses.

Media Contact

Rodrigo Martineli, Anblicks, 1 (469)304-2894, [email protected], https://www.anblicks.com/

SOURCE Anblicks