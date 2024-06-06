Anblicks Returns to Snowflake Summit 2024 Showcasing a Vision to Reimagine Data

"Our team has been working diligently to enhance our solutions native to Snowflake. These tools can improve business operations and actionable insights from data," said Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of Anblicks. Post this

This year, Anblicks will be showcasing a range of solutions reflecting their commitment to reimagining the way businesses use data. "We are thrilled to be back at the Snowflake Summit as both an exhibitor and a sponsor," said Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of Anblicks. "Our team has been working diligently to enhance our solutions native to Snowflake. We believe these tools can significantly improve business operations by providing actionable insights from data."

Join Anblicks at the highly anticipated Snowflake Summit 2024 to experience how they are reimagining data. Visit Booth 1246 to unlock your data's potential and catalyze the next wave of value for your business. Don't miss your opportunity to engage with the Anblicks team by scheduling a free consultation via this link.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X/ Twitter.

About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com)

Anblicks, which translates to 'vision' in German, has been at the forefront of data transformation for more than two decades. Founded in 2004, the Dallas, TX-based company uses emerging technologies to reimagine the way businesses leverage their data. Powered by a visionary team of experts across three continents, Anblicks offers tailored solutions designed to meet their customers' needs no matter where they are in their data journey.

Media Contact

Mo Das, Global Head of Marketing, Anblicks, 1 (219) 644-5191, [email protected], https://www.anblicks.com/

SOURCE Anblicks