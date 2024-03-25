Anblicks Welcomes New Industry Leaders to Board of Advisors

"As we embark on our journey towards productizing our services, we feel grateful to have the guidance of Steve, Arron, and Manoj. We have complete confidence in our advisors' expertise in their respective domains." said Kumar, CEO of Anblicks. Post this

"Data plays a critical role in the analytics space and as the fuel for AI. Our top priority is bridging the gap between the use of data and business outcomes. With the addition of our new advisors, I am confident that we will accelerate this process and make it even more meaningful for our clients," said Rodrigo S. Martineli, Chief Revenue Officer of Anblicks.

Manoj Sigdel has over 20 years of experience and is well-known for successfully driving enterprise-level technology transformations using AI and Data Science. He specializes in Data Analytics and Cloud Solutions and has a passion for empowering business leaders to turn risks into opportunities for growth. With expertise in strategic oversight and team building, Manoj is committed to helping businesses thrive with his skills.

Steven Klohn holds the position of Chief Information Officer at Dave and Busters / Main Event Entertainment, a prominent Family Entertainment Center firm in the US. With more than 23 years of experience, he is committed to developing technology strategies that improve business capabilities using scalable technologies. Steve's background involves serving as a UNIX administrator in the US Marine Corps and previously holding the position of CTO at Brinker International."

Arron Lamp serves as the SVP - Deputy CIO at Everest Insurance® and brings more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. He is an accomplished executive with expertise in Architecture, Data & Analytics, Automation, and Technology Transformation across diverse companies and channels. Arron has a proven track record of successfully leading complex transformations, including the execution of global data & analytics strategies, cloud migrations, and implementation of Agile methodologies across business and technology.

The following appointments demonstrate Anblicks' dedication to promoting diverse leadership and strengthening its strategic direction. The Anblicks Board seeks the dynamic contributions of Manoj Sigdel, Steven Klohn, and Arron Lamp to guide Anblicks through its next growth phase and consolidate the company's position as a leader in strategic data modernization solutions.

