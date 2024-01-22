Anblicks Welcomes Rodrigo S. Martineli as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

"I am thrilled to be joining Anblicks as the CRO and leveraging this company's technology and delivery excellence foundation. Our mission at Anblicks is to unlock the power of data and help companies assess, adopt, and accelerate the benefits AI can bring to their business." said Rodrigo. Post this

"I am thrilled to be joining Anblicks as the CRO and leveraging this company's incredible technology and delivery excellence foundation. AI is the future, and companies will not achieve their full potential without proper data. Our mission at Anblicks is to unlock the power of data and help companies assess, adopt, and accelerate the benefits AI can bring to their business. With a customer-centric approach, I am confident that Anblicks will quickly expand our leadership position in this promising market," said Rodrigo about the opportunity he sees for Anblicks and the market.

He also mentioned the strategic partnership with Snowflake: "As a Snowflake ELITE partner, this alliance is front and center of everything we do here. We are, by far, the best choice for Snowflake services, and I am extremely excited about what we will do together for anyone who leverages such a rich platform as Snowflake."

Rodrigo is not only an accomplished professional but also a successful author. His book, "7 Steps of Your Career Ladder," has become an Amazon Top-Seller and has helped many individuals create successful career plans. Rodrigo's work reflects his passion for developing talent and people, and we are thrilled to have him lead our revenue generation efforts.

Rodrigo graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Estácio de Sá University in Brazil, and he has also completed several Executive Education Programs from renowned universities such as Harvard Business School, Kellogg School of Management, and Nova School of Business and Economics.

Rodrigo's appointment as a CRO demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional results and driving business growth for our valued partners.

Please join us in welcoming Rodrigo Martineli to the Anblicks family.

