Anblicks Welcomes Ryan Powell as Vice President of Go to Market

Anblicks welcomes Ryan Powell as VP of GTM to drive growth and innovation leveraging his experience in sales and digital transformation.
DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anblicks, a leading technology consulting and services company, is pleased to welcome Ryan Powell to their executive team. Effective immediately, Powell steps into the position of Vice President of Go-to-Market (GTM).
"I am thrilled to welcome Ryan to our leadership team," said Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of Anblicks. "His extensive experience and proven track records will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and innovation."
Powell joins the leadership team leveraging his invaluable insights from his prior role as Vice President of Sales. His proven ability to lead complex data and technology integration projects, champion digital transformation in the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors, and drive sustained year-over-year growth through meticulous account management and customer partnerships makes him ideally suited to steer Anblicks' GTM strategies to new heights.
Powell is based in the US and has been collaborating closely with the Anblicks teams to ensure a smooth transition. His leadership will be pivotal as the company continues to expand and evolve within its industry.
About Anblicks
Anblicks has been at the forefront of data transformation for more than two decades. Founded in 2004, the Dallas, TX-based company uses emerging technologies to reimagine the way businesses leverage their data. Powered by a visionary team of experts across three continents, Anblicks offers tailored solutions designed to meet their customers' needs no matter where they are in their data journey. Learn more at www.anblicks.com.
Media Contact
Moumita Das, Global Head of Marketing, Anblicks, 1 (219) 644-5191, [email protected], http://www.anblicks.com/
SOURCE Anblicks
Share this article