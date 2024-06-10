Anblicks Welcomes Ryan Powell as Vice President of Go to Market

Anblicks welcomes Ryan Powell as VP of GTM to drive growth and innovation leveraging his experience in sales and digital transformation.

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anblicks, a leading technology consulting and services company, is pleased to welcome Ryan Powell to their executive team. Effective immediately, Powell steps into the position of Vice President of Go-to-Market (GTM).

"I am thrilled to welcome Ryan to our leadership team," said Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of Anblicks. "His extensive experience and proven track records will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and innovation."