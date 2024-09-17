Ancera Debuts Poultry Integrator Compliance-Readiness Program for New USDA Salmonella Regulations

Ancera has developed a fully integrated approach to accelerate compliance and reduce the financial impact of meeting the new regulatory requirements. Post this

A major poultry integrator became an early adopter of Ancera's food defense system after their plant's USDA Salmonella status dropped from Category 1 to Category 2, indicating a potential Salmonella issue. Ancera implemented a microbial surveillance plan to baseline Salmonella by day and shift at primary monitoring points. By combining proprietary technologies, such as Deep Serotyping (the only test on the market capable of reliably detecting all serotypes in a population), lab robotics, and artificial intelligence algorithms, the integrator successfully improved their USDA Salmonella plant status from Category 2 to Category 1 in a data-driven, economically efficient approach.

"Ancera was built for this moment – our cost-reducing science with pragmatic actions not only exceed USDA testing requirements and increase safety, but our tests are more efficient, using one sample to monitor for multiple serotypes," said Arjun Ganesan, CEO of Ancera. "Poultry companies do not have to go it alone. Instead, our technology, data science, infrastructure, and human expertise are at the ready to develop data-driven improvements, accelerate compliance, and reduce costs."

In July 2024, Ancera released its scientific findings quantifying Salmonella Serotype growth kinetics – revealing a wide disparity in the doubling rate of human health-concerning Serotypes versus S. Kentucky, a serotype rarely associated with human illness. The data highlights the challenges associated with traditional isolation techniques, and the level of granularity and timeliness needed by integrators to make more informed decisions to optimize sanitation, PAA, or water costs.

As the company expects increased demand for its integrated services, Ancera is hosting an industry forum during the extended comment period for the new USDA FSIS regulations. The forum, publicly available on WATT's poultry technology webinar series on October 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, will bring together a panel of industry experts to discuss the key implications and challenges posed by the new regulations as well as the creative approaches integrators are currently pioneering. To register, sign up here.

"Every year, the poultry industry loses $13 Billion in profits to microbial threats," said Schulman. "Ancera's technology and actionable data help our partners recover those margins, create a safer and more resilient food supply chain, and continue to feed the world. The poultry sector has an opportunity to lead the way in the food industry with real-time decision-making, microbial threat reduction, greater productivity, and profitability."

About Ancera

Ancera delivers the world's first food defense system that improves the productivity, profitability, and risk assessments of the poultry supply chain. Backed by advanced microbiology, data science, novel assays, and industry insider expertise, Ancera generates the full scope of diagnostic needs with its AI-powered solution that provides decision-focused datasets in near real-time. With actionable insights that make complex data more accessible and easier to understand while maintaining evolving USDA compliance, Ancera increases profits for food producers and ensures safety for consumers. For more information, visit https://www.ancera.com.

Media Contact:

Allie Rosen, [email protected]

SOURCE Ancera