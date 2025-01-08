Ancera Unveils Innovative Apollo Food Defense System at IPPE 2025

Ancera, creator of the world's first food defense system, is announcing its newest technology innovation – APOLLO – at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). Post this

The food industry is challenged by a lack of infrastructure to support modern technology integrations for safety monitoring, despite its considerable spend of billions of dollars to enhance safety. The ability to have this new, automated lab equipment on-site with the rapid testing methods is a significant advancement in protecting the food supply and consumers. Precise monitoring reduces the spread of pathogens and allows companies to zero in on the origin to quickly and effectively apply interventions, reduce downtime, minimize the risk of recalls, and better protect consumer health. The advanced traceability and visibility offered by Ancera's system create actionable pathways for companies to make operational improvements.

Fast access to actionable data has significant cost-savings implications for processing plants. Ancera data are already in use at processing plants to efficiently apply PAA and improve food safety around Salmonella Serotypes of Human Health Concern (HHC). As poultry companies aim to reduce their downtime, optimize use of anti-microbials, and accelerate compliance-readiness, Apollo will serve as critical infrastructure to enable data-driven decisions with actionable and complete information.

Meet Apollo: Live Automated Lab Demonstrations

Ancera invites poultry producers to be among the first to witness Apollo in action. Live, 15-minute demonstrations of the system's capabilities will take place at IPPE, led exclusively by Ancera's lab engineering team. As space is limited, attendees are encouraged to register for a demo ahead of IPPE at cluck.ancera.com/IPPE.

Apollo integrates robotics, novel assays, and Ancera's data science expertise to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges:

Automated Threat Detection: Tracks and analyzes threats faster and more accurately.

Profit-Driven Insights: Provides real-time, actionable data to eliminate inefficiencies and boost margins.

Scalability: Deploys seamlessly across operations, generating massive datasets economically and effectively.

Ancera's Food Defense System

Ancera will also spotlight its proven software solutions designed to address key industry challenges:

Downtime Management - Tailors treatment strategies to optimize costly farm downtime, unlocking operational savings at every location.

Salmonella Compliance Readiness - Equips producers with a proactive, data-driven approach to navigate evolving government regulations and safeguard profitability.

Product Efficacy Monitoring - Measures the real-world ROI of vaccines, feed additives, antimicrobials, and other treatments to reduce procurement budgets and improve product performance.

In addition to the lab demos and tours, Ancera's Matt Zwilling, Director of Engineering and Operations, will present a Tech Talk at IPPE on January 28 at 12:30 p.m. in Theater B. The talk, "Autonomous Labs: Raising Data Quality, Lowering Labor Costs," is open to all conference attendees.

About Ancera

Ancera delivers the world's first food defense system that improves the productivity, profitability, and compliance-readiness of the poultry supply chain. Its full scope AI-powered solution provides objective datasets in near real-time, managing risks and offering custom interventional solutions to defend against microbial, geopolitical, and climate threats. Backed by advanced microbiology, data science, novel assays, and industry expertise, Ancera makes complex data accessible and easier to understand, providing clear actionable pathways at all operational stages to enhance consumer safety and protect the food chain's resilience. For more information, visit ancera.com.

