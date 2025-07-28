Ancero Names Scott Semrau as Senior Channel Manager to Drive National Channel Growth

My goal is to help all our partners understand the Ancero solution set and the benefits that Ancero brings to small and mid-sized organizations. Post this

Semrau is based in Pittsburgh, PA has more than 20 years of sales and technology leadership experience. Scott is familiar with delivering world-class programs in Telecommunications, Cyber Security and Managed Services, and has practical experience in building out and expanding US markets across vast industries and technology sectors.

"Scott's experience, knowledge and track record will help Ancero continue to build out our in-direct sales model. Scott's responsibilities will include accelerating revenue growth through channel expansion, as well as supporting channel partner development. We are excited to have Scott join our team," said Paul Boyer, managing partner at Ancero.

Ancero applies years of innovation and industry expertise to ensure operational excellence for businesses. Additionally, Ancero maintains a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification that covers all its facilities, business processes and cloud services. The SOC 2 Type II certification confirms Ancero meets the strict information security and privacy standards for the handling of highly sensitive customer data established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants [AICPA].

About Ancero

Ancero, founded in 1999, is a full-service Managed IT Services, Security Solutions, Managed Communications and Cloud Solution provider that helps small to medium size organization leverage technology to drive growth, collaboration, and productivity. When it comes to working with the cloud, and related IT services, performance, reliability and security are essential. As a privately held company, Ancero prides itself on providing superior service that exceeds customers' expectations nationwide.

For any questions or to become a partner please visit www.ancero.com, reach out via email at [email protected] or call 856-210-5813.

Media Contact

Rachael Rennebeck, YaJagoff Media, LLC, 1 (412) 897-1038, [email protected]

John Chamberlin, YaJagoff Media, LLC, 1 (412) 992-6852, [email protected]

