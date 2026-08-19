Anchor Co-Living Named America's No. 7 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company on the 2026 Inc. 5000

When someone leaves treatment or the hospital with nowhere safe to go, a safe, supportive home can be lifesaving. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Anchor Co-Living

Founded in 2021, Anchor Co-Living operates 18 beautiful, affordable shared homes across Solano, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Amador counties, with continued growth across California. Working with Medi-Cal health plans, counties, hospitals and community organizations, Anchor provides sober living, recuperative care, Enhanced Care Management and housing support to address health-related needs beyond hospitals and treatment centers. Learn more at https://www.anchorcoliving.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Lamb, Anchor Co-Living, 1 855-597-3316, [email protected], www.anchorcoliving.com

SOURCE Anchor Co-Living