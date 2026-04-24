Anchor Legal® Attorneys Selected to the 2026 Virginia Super Lawyers List

Anchor Legal is proud to announce that Equity Partner and Managing Partner Joshua J. Coe, Esq. and Equity Partner Anthony M. Gantous, Esq. have been selected to the 2026 Virginia Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas. Selections are based on peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievement.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- About Joshua J. Coe, Esq.

Recognized annually since 2022, Mr. Coe is a nationally ranked litigator representing clients across the country in complex personal injury, business, and estate matters. His practice includes personal injury and wrongful death claims, civil and commercial litigation, wills and trusts, business law, and corporate and nonprofit legal matters. With extensive courtroom experience, Mr. Coe is known for his strategic, results-driven approach.

In addition to his legal work, Mr. Coe serves on the non-profit boards of Virginia Beach Home Now, Inc. and the LIFT Fitness Foundation. His honors include recognition as one of the Nation's Top One Percent Lawyers by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, as well as being named a Top 25 Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyer and a Top 40 Under 40 by The National Trial Lawyers.

About Anthony M. Gantous, Esq.

Selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2019, Mr. Gantous is a highly regarded personal injury and civil litigator. He represents clients in medical malpractice, medical privacy, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, maritime law, and business litigation matters. Drawing on his prior experience as a defense attorney, he offers valuable insight when handling cases involving pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and insurance carriers.

Mr. Gantous also serves on the Criminal Justice Act Panel for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, where he handles select federal criminal matters. He has been recognized as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and has been included in Virginia Business Magazine's "Legal Elite."

About Anchor Legal

Anchor Legal is a full-service law firm serving the greater Virginia Beach region and clients throughout the state. The firm provides comprehensive legal representation across a wide range of practice areas, including personal injury and wrongful death, civil and commercial litigation, business law, estate planning, and nonprofit and church law.

Anchor Legal is known for its client-centered approach, combining strategic advocacy with responsive, personalized service. With extensive courtroom experience and a practical understanding of the challenges clients face, the attorneys remain focused on delivering efficient, results-driven outcomes. To learn more, call 757-LAW-0000 or visit anchorlegalgroup.com to schedule a free personal injury consultation. The firm is located in Virginia Beach.

*The awards and accolades displayed on this website were issued to the attorneys or the entire law firm by the respective providers of these honors. Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology can be found by clicking here.

Media Contact

Joshua Coe, Anchor Legal Group, PLLC, 1 757-529-0000, [email protected], https://www.anchorlegalgroup.com/

SOURCE Anchor Legal Group, PLLC