Anchor Legal Group, PLLC Attorneys Named to 2024 Virginia Super Lawyers List

Anchor Legal Group, PLLC is honored to announce that Joshua J. Coe, Esq. and Anthony M. Gantous, Esq. have been selected to the 2024 Virginia Super Lawyers list.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Managing Partner Joshua J. Coe, Esq. is a top-rated attorney and exceptionally skilled litigator whose practice encompasses a wide range of areas, including personal injury, wrongful death, civil and estate litigation, commercial litigation, wills, trusts and estate planning, business law, corporate law, and non-profit law. He considers it a privilege to work with any client in need.

Joshua provides pro bono services for less fortunate individuals and serves on the boards of many non-profit organizations, including Virginia Beach Home Now, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Teen Challenge, and the LIFT Fitness Foundation. He has been named on the Nation's Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, Top 25 Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers by the Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers Association, and National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 lists for his outstanding work. He is also a lifetime member of the RUE Ratings Best Attorneys of America. He was selected to the Rising Stars list from 2014 to 2020 and the Super Lawyers list since 2022.

Partner Anthony M. Gantous, Esq. is an esteemed lawyer who represents clients in medical malpractice, medical privacy, wrongful death, serious personal injury, maritime law, and business legal matters. As a prior defense attorney representing medical professionals, hospitals, pharmaceutical and insurance companies, Anthony offers clients a wealth of unique experience and prosecutorial focus. He also handles federal criminal cases as a member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Anthony was chosen by his colleagues to be part of Virginia's Legal Elite, a recognition featured in Virginia Business Magazine. Additionally, he earned membership in The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers. Anthony values being reachable to his clients and delivering exceptional personal attention. He handles every case himself and is deeply familiar with each client's details. He was named to the Rising Stars list from 2012 to 2015 and has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2019.

Every year, Super Lawyers recognizes top-rated lawyers nationwide in more than 70 different practice areas. Selection is determined through an extensive multi-phase process involving peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements in and out of the courtroom, awards, and independent research.

Anchor Legal Group, PLLC is a full-service law firm with a focus on client care, providing exceptional legal services. Call 757-LAW-0000 or go to www.anchorlegalgroup.com to schedule a consultation. Located in Virginia Beach, the firm serves clients in the surrounding areas.

