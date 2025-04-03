Anchor Legal Group, PLLC Welcomes Associate Jesse B. Wiese, Esq.

Jesse B. Wiese, Esq. is a dedicated attorney who focuses on civil litigation, business law, real estate, and traffic offenses. He also serves in a national leadership role at a prominent faith-based nonprofit, applying strategic business principles to enhance its growth.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prior to joining Anchor Legal Group, Jesse worked at a real estate-centered law firm where he built a corporate and litigation practice. Before practicing law, Jesse spent over a decade with Prison Fellowship, where he played a key role in advancing criminal justice reform and second-chance initiatives. As part of the leadership team, he helped grow the organization's annual revenue from $45 million to $65 million, expanding its reach and impact nationwide. In this position, he testified before the U.S. Congress and state legislatures across the country and has been a contributor to nationally syndicated media outlets. His experience in nonprofit leadership and policy advocacy gives him a unique perspective when advising clients on complex legal matters.

Jesse graduated with honors from Moody Bible Institute and earned his law degree magna cum laude from Regent University School of Law. During law school, he served as President of the Honor Council and worked as a graduate assistant in legal research and writing. He is a member of the Virginia State Bar and is committed to providing strategic legal solutions tailored to his clients' needs.

With a passion for advocacy and a focus on problem-solving, Jesse approaches each case with dedication and a commitment to excellence. He values integrity, fairness, and helping his clients navigate legal challenges effectively.

Jesse lives in Chesapeake with his wife and two children. In his free time, he enjoys discussing philosophy and theology and occasionally attempting to play golf.

