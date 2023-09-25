Anchor Legal Group, PLLC Welcomes Edwin H. Keusey, Esq. to Its Legal Team

Anchor Legal Group is pleased to welcome high-tech attorney Edwin H. Keusey, Esq. as Of Counsel to the firm. Edwin has over 30 years of patent, trademark, and copyright law experience. He practices U.S. and foreign patent prosecution, analysis, and research.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edwin works with science officers, engineers, and other technical personnel of corporate clients. He is frequently involved in PTO Examiner Interviews and other U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proceedings. Edwin also executes foreign filings through a network of associates.

Edwin's skills include drafting and reviewing IP-related contracts and technology transfer agreements. He also issues opinions addressing patentability, licensing, and domestic and foreign patent rights infringement. His extensive knowledge includes a wide range of state and federal laws and international policies.

After receiving his B.S. from Columbia University, School of Engineering and Applied Science, Edwin earned his J.D. at St. John's University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law before Connecticut, New York, and Virginia state courts, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Edwin has also been registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Edwin will offer clients the benefits of his elite and experienced legal services. His unique knowledge and perspective will positively impact Anchor Legal Group, PLLC and the outcome of clients' cases. As Of Counsel, Edwin will help clients navigate complex patent, trademark, and copyright matters with a high level of excellence.

Anchor Legal Group, PLLC is a premier multi-practice law firm. The foundation of the firm's practice is based on honor, excellence, accountability, and respect. To learn more, call 757-LAW-0000 or visit www.anchorlegalgroup.com to schedule a consultation. Located in Virginia Beach, the firm serves clients in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg, and Eastern Shore, Virginia.

