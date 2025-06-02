Anchor Legal Group, PLLC Welcomes Experienced Trial Attorney Julian Bouchard, Esq.

Anchor Legal Group, PLLC is proud to announce that Julian Bouchard, Esq. has joined the firm as a dedicated trial attorney. With over 13 years of experience representing clients in both state and federal courts, Mr. Bouchard brings a strategic, assertive approach to litigation and a deep commitment to protecting the rights of his clients.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Bouchard focuses his legal practice on personal injury and criminal defense, handling matters that range from traffic violations to serious felony charges, including homicides. He also represents clients in complex civil litigation stemming from motor vehicle accidents and other injury-related cases.

Before joining Anchor Legal Group, PLLC, Mr. Bouchard served as an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in Portsmouth, Virginia, where he prosecuted felony criminal cases. He later became a partner at Bush & Taylor, P.C. in Suffolk, litigating in 16 jurisdictions throughout the Tidewater region and in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

A native of Suffolk, Virginia, Mr. Bouchard earned his Juris Doctor from Regent University School of Law in 2011 and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia in 2004. He is fluent in English and Spanish and remains actively engaged in local civic life and nonprofit organizations.

In addition to his legal work, Mr. Bouchard is deeply involved in the performing arts. He volunteers as an actor, director, and board member for the Historic 1750 Isle of Wight Courthouse, where he helps present annual theatrical reenactments of 18th-century court cases. He also participates in productions at the Smithfield Little Theatre, serving as an actor, director, and crew member.

Anchor Legal Group, PLLC is a multi-practice law firm located in Virginia Beach. To learn more about Mr. Bouchard and the firm's legal services or to schedule a consultation, call 757-LAW-0000 or visit www.anchorlegalgroup.com.

Media Contact

Madeline Stratton, Anchor Legal Group, PLLC, 1 757-5290000, [email protected], https://www.anchorlegalgroup.com/

SOURCE Anchor Legal Group, PLLC